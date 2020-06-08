Korean MMO Lost Ark Western release confirmed

Lost Ark is a highly acclaimed Korean MMORPG game by Smilegate and Tripodstudio. It is a Diablo-style game with unique combat and a world to explore. Lost Ark is quite well known in the MMO community. Gamers are eager to play Lost Ark in the west. However, even after years of its official Korean release, Lost Ark has not yet been released in the west.

According to a comment on the Lost Ark Korean Facebook page, the developers are working on the game for a western release. We have already seen that it's never late for an MMO to get a western release and Phantasy Star Online 2 also got a western release a few weeks back.

Officials Take on Western Release is mentioned below-

We are currently working hard to prepare for global release. We can't mark the date yet, but we want to tell you we are working on it and looking forward to announcing some good news in the near future.

The Message continued, they said that players should always check their social pages and website for updates on the game.

Lost Ark is an exciting prospect

The World of Lost Ark is full of puzzles, dangers, mob and boss fights. Lost Ark is a visually stunning game. There are a lot of features which make Lost Ark one of its kind.

The skill system in lost ark allows players to make combos which are unique to their play style. The Diablo-ish game style makes it more fun to play.