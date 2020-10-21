KSHMR and DJ Alok to play Free Fire together on live stream: Date announced

Alok and K are two of the few Garena Free Fire characters based on real-life personalities – ‘DJ Alok’ and ‘KSHMR,’ respectively. Both characters were launched in the game as part of collaborations with these artists, with the latter released just a week back.

These collaborations meant that two new singles – ‘Vale Vale’ and ‘One More Round’ – also came out.

Date announced as KSHMR and DJ Alok set to live stream Free Fire session

In a recent post by Free Fire Brazil on their social media handles, they announced that KSHMR and DJ Alok would play the renowned BR title together on a live stream.

The original post, in Portuguese, translates to:

“Battle of DJ’s at Free Fire! Make a note in the agenda as 23rd October we will have a special meeting: Alok and KSHMR will battle on Free Fire, live on our YouTube channel! Subscribe now and activate the bell, so you don’t miss out!”

The live stream is going to take place on 23rd October on Free Fire Brazil’s YouTube channel. You can click here to visit the same.

However, the exact time for the live stream hasn’t been announced, but is likely to be revealed very soon. Players can follow the social media handles of Free Fire Brazil to stay updated about this amazing collaboration.

DJ Alok and KSHMR in Free Fire

These are two of the most prevalent characters in the game. DJ Alok’s ability – ‘Drop the Beat’ – creates an aura of 5m that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP for 5 seconds.

On the other hand, K’s ability – ‘Master of All’ – has two modes:

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP.

The Max EP increases by 50 irrespective of the mode. Also, there is a cooldown of 20 seconds for changing between these modes.

