KSHMR's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, in-game character, and more

Around a month back, the developers of Garena Free Fire had announced a collaboration with Niles Hollowell-Dhar, popularly known by his stage name, KSHMR. As a result of collaboration, the K character was added to the game. It also meant that a new single — One More Round — was released.

In the Booyah Show stream, both KSHMR and DJ Alok played few matches together and against each other. In the live stream, his present IGN was also revealed.

In this article, we look at KSHMR's Free Fire details.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

KSHMR’s Free Fire ID and stats

KSHMR’s Free Fire ID is 2453830531, and his in-game name is Kshmrreal.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

KSHMR has played one solo match and is yet to register a victory in the battle royale mode. In the only solo game that he has played, the artist survived for over nine minutes.

Advertisement

He is yet to play his second battle royale match.

Clash Squad career

Clash Squad stats

KSHMR has played in 11 Clash Squad games and triumphed in three of them, translating to a win ratio of 27.27%. In these matches, he has 15 kills and a KDA of 0.45 and an average damage per game of 447. The musician also has four MVP awards.

K character in Free Fire

K is one of the unique characters in Garena Free Fire since its ability – Master of All – has two modes. In the Jiujitsu Mode, the allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. In the Psychology Mode, the player recovers 2 EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP.

The singer during one of his matches

Advertisement

There is a cooldown of 20 seconds while switching the modes. This ability further enhances with the increase in the character level.

Click here to visit KSHMR's Instagram profile.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Also read: KSHMR vs DJ Alok Booyah Show: Who won more Free Fire matches on the live stream?