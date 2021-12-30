KSI and Logan Paul to fight? Fans speculate after the pair tweet mysterious date, time, and location

Following tweets on Olajide "KSI" Olayinka Williams Olatunji's and Logan Paul's Twitter accounts, rumors have begun spreading that the two creators may box it out once again.

The tweets, which detail a time, date, and location, have avoided specifying whether the two will duel on short notice or if the date will be used to announce something bigger.

The odd "location" on the poster further confused fans, as it was listed to be "Instagram Live."

KSI and Logal Paul drop tweets with information about a follow-up to KSI x Logan Paul boxing match

Earlier today, on December 28, 2021, Olajide "KSI" Olayinka Williams Olatunji uploaded a poster featuring him and Logan Paul on its front, alluding to a massive announcement that will be made on January 4. Logan Paul did the same minutes later.

Titled "The Final Chapter," the poster implied that this will be the third and final follow-up to KSI's and Logan Paul's boxing history with one another.

According to the poster, in order to keep up with the news, fans will have to check Instagram Live on January 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM (PST). The participants are stated to be none other than Logan Paul and KSI.

Fans are confused regarding the content of the poster, however, as it suggests that the two content creators will be fighting it out in the ring.

The location of the announcement has been noted as "Instagram Live," leading many to suspect that the livestream will be dropping more information and a date for the upcoming fight, rather than January 4 being the finale itself.

In addition, the whole history between KSI and Logan Paul has been ongoing for years. As such, fans expect the actual announcement to be made on a much larger scale, with more publicity. The short notice of the poster is another detractor to the theory that January 4 will be the end of it all.

Everything KSI @KsiEverything Logan Paul via Impaulsive Podcast: "Yeah we got an announcement with KSI, January 3rd". Logan Paul via Impaulsive Podcast: "Yeah we got an announcement with KSI, January 3rd". https://t.co/PwrLh6B5aR

KSI and Logan Paul's boxing history began way back in 2018, when the two fought in a white-collar amateur boxing ring which was termed the "biggest amateur boxing match in history" by Radio Times. KSI came out as the winner of the match.

In 2019, the two had a rematch but in a more professional style, ditching the headgear. KSI once again took home the trophy. After his loss, Logan Paul stated that he'd like a rematch while KSI said he was moving on. As it turns out, Logan will finally get the rematch that he has wanted so badly.

