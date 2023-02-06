KSI’s tweet gets taken down by Gatorade following a troll video by JiDion

UK-based YouTuber-cum-rapper JJ "KSI" took to his Twitter account to reveal that Gatorade had issued a DMCA strike against one of his recent tweets, following which the social media platform had to remove it without the creator's consent.

For those wondering, KSI posted a tweet promoting Jidon "JiDion's" recent video titled "Tricking Gatorade Employees into Drinking Prime!." As the title suggests, the YouTuber duped his way into the PepsiCo headquarters and pranked several employees to taste Prime (KSI and Logan Paul's hydration drink) under the guise of giving Gatorade.

In the video, he was seen Facetiming KSI, who was left in a state of disbelief following the revelation of the prank. Yesterday, the streamer published a tweet promoting the video, after which he was sent a notice on Twitter regarding the removal of the post due to DMCA. Although it's unclear if PepsiCo was behind the strike.

ksi @KSI Gatorade took down my tweet promoting JiDion’s latest video. They really are that triggered Gatorade took down my tweet promoting JiDion’s latest video. They really are that triggered 😂😂😂 https://t.co/gDP0xvRV0r

KSI sees his tweet promoting JiDion get taken down, community reacts

JiDion has made a name for himself by making prank-styled videos and skits. His latest victim was PepsiCo, the parent company of Gatorade. During the video, the former Twitch streamer snuck into the PepsiCo headquarters in New York to prank employees into drinking Prime after pretending to give them a bottle of Gatorade.

The general response to the video has been largely positive, with JiDion garnering over 2.5 million views in two days. The video was naturally promoted by KSI, who took to Twitter to post this (now removed):

A day after posting this, Twitter sent a notice regarding the removal of the post after a DMCA strike was issued against it. Readers should note that no strike has been made against the original YouTube video.

Fans took to the replies to opine on the removal. One user claimed that the reason the tweet was removed was that Prime was better:

Prime has been rising in value over the past few months. Last year, the drinks company became the official hydration partner for Arsenal.

Earlier this month, Logan Paul announced that he would be signing for the UFC, along with Prime being the company's official drinks partner.

