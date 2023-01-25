MoistCr1TiKaL gives his take on retailer selling KSI and Logan Paul's Prime Hydration drinks for £100

Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" took to his stream to give his take on the recent controversy involving a UK-based shopowner re-selling bottles of Prime Hydration drinks for a whopping £100.

For those unaware, Prime Hydration was co-created by YouTubers Logan Paul and JJ "KSI" in January 2022. Although initially only available in the US and Canada, it crossed shores to reach the UK in June 2022.

Since being available in the UK, however, there has been a dearth of supply resulting in fans squabbling for each bottle.

Wakefield Wines Limited, or as it is popularly called, Wakey Wines, a departmental store south of Leeds, has been infamously selling each bottle of Prime for as much as £100. A pack of 12 costs £24.99 if bought from the official website.

Reacting to extortion-worthy pricing, MoistCr1TiKaL discouraged the retailer's actions.

"Treating it like the fountain of youth juice" - MoistCr1TiKaL gives his take on the incident

Popular Twitch streamer MoistCr1TiKaL reacted to a brief documentary on Mohammad Azar Nazir, the off-shore owner who became an overnight sensation due to his TikTok videos promoting his shop and notoriously re-selling Prime at an inflated rate.

Reflecting on the story, Charlie said:

"Their entire business right now revolves around reselling Prime at a huge price increase, all the way up to a 100 pounds for a single can or bottle of Prime."

Continuing his rant, he said:

"Wakey Wines is treating it like the fountain of youth juice here."

He asserted:

"Expensive, therefore cool. It's kinda become a common theme. If it costs a lot, it's like a status symbol to have it."

While reacting to the video, originally uploaded by YouTuber Phat Memer, Charlie discovered that Nazir was an ex-convict who had served a prison sentence for selling drugs.

In the video, KSI also gave his take on the shop:

"It's absolutely ridiculous and I hate it. To the owner of Wakey Wines, what you're doing is just unfair."

Ironically, MoistCr1TiKaL suggested KSI box the shop's owner in response to the extortion. He concluded:

"No one likes scalpers literally. I don't know how they're in business to be honest. They must be very lucky."

Fans shared their reaction

Fans gave their reaction to the clip. Many comments pointed out the 'perplexing' nature of the creators' influence. Here are some of the comments:

Fans give their take on the clip

It remains to be seen if the store owner will continue to extort fans at inflated prices or respond to the critics.

