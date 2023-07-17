Kylian Mbappe EA FC 24 predicted rating: What might be the stats of the former cover star?

Kylian Mbappe has lost his place as the cover star of the FIFA series, as EA FC 24 will have Erling Haaland on the front piece. After three long years, the developers have taken an alternate strategy to choose the cover icon. It could also reflect the Norwegian’s superb performances for Manchester City, where he won a treble. However, it won't be reasonable to think that Mbappe will be any less powerful than in the last few years.

It’s well-known that the French attacker is by far the strongest option on the meta. In FIFA 23, all his cards perform extremely well in leading the attack. The Frenchman's strong stats in pace, skills, and finish make him a real asset.

EA FC 24 might be a major rebrand of the franchise, but the PSG star could remain the top-rated star.

Will Kylian Mbappe become the highest-rated player in EA FC 24?

As of writing, the official ratings of all the superstars from the world of football remain a secret. The reveals are expected to occur towards the end of August or early September if EA Sports continues with the same trend.

Despite some wild rumors on the internet and social media, it is odd that the PSG star has been missing from the previous reveals. There has been no news of Mbappe typing up a deal with rivals Konami or any other company. Thus, there are no doubts about his presence in EA FC 24.

His overall in FIFA 23 is 91, making him the joint highest with four other players. There's a high chance for him to get at least one boost to his overall following his performances last season. He once again led PSG to another Ligue 1 title.

How good will Mbappe be in EA FC 24?

Unless the upcoming game's meta dramatically changes due to a tweak to the match engine, the Frenchman will once again dominate it. He has a deadly combo of pace and finishing, making him lethal in front of goal.

Additionally, his in-game animations have made it difficult for defenders to tackle him efficiently. His special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team are among the most sought-after items for enthusiasts.

It remains to be seen what kind of effect elements such as HyperMotion V will have and if Mbappe will continue to be overpowered in the upcoming football simulator.