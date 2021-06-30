La Maja Vestida, the warm painting from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Aside from providing a getaway into calm and relaxing community life, Animal Crossing also provides players with the option of decorating their in-game homes with a touch of culture and aesthetics.

In almost every Animal Crossing title, paintings and art galleries have been very significant as both home decor and as cultural artifacts. New Horizons features a roster of iconic paintings from history (or rather, copies of them), available at Jolly Redd's shop.

However, players should exercise caution while buying art from Redd, as he is a rather sly fox. He displays four paintings, out of which players can only buy one, and there is a big chance that the paintings are fake.

This was trickier in the game before Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as the forgeries and the originals had no visual difference whatsoever.

However, some of the more famous paintings available at Redd's shop are always genuine. Like the famous 'Mysterious Painting,' a copy of the third version of Arnold Böcklin's "Isle of the Dead," painted in 1883.

Another such painting is usually referred to as the 'Warm Painting' in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This one is a copy of the real-life painting La Maga Vestida, painted by the Spanish romantic painter and printmaker Francisco de Goya.

All you need to know about the Warm Painting from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

La maja vestida, or The Clothed Maja, was painted by Francisco de Goya between 1798 and 1805. It is a clothed version of La Maja Desnuda and is exhibited next to it at the Prado Museum in Madrid, where it has been since 1901.

If players are inclined to collect art, they can buy this piece from Jolly Redd's Treasure Trawler. Being such an exquisite piece of art, it is priced quite reasonably at 4980 Bells. However, selling it will only fetch around 1245 Bells.

Furthermore, players can walk up to Redd and buy this beauty since this painting does not have a forged version in New Horizons.

