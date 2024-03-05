La Velada Del Año 4: Date, time, livestream link, participants, and more

"La Velada del Año IV," or "the Evening of the Year IV" event, is set to return to Twitch for its fourth edition on July 13, 2024. The event, hosted by Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos, the third most followed streamer and second most followed Spanish-speaking streamer on Twitch with 15.4 million followers, has garnered significant attention. For those unfamiliar, the event features influencer boxing matches curated by Ibai, showcasing Spanish-speaking creators in the ring.

With its upcoming fourth edition, anticipation is high among fans and followers of Ibai and the participating influencers.

When will La Velada Del Año IV be streamed? Date and timing revealed

The fourth edition of "La Velada Del Año" will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, on July 13, 2024. For those unaware, last season's event was hosted at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid.

However, this time around, the event will be held in an even larger venue, boasting a seating capacity of 80,000. This move to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium signifies the growth and popularity of the event as it continues to attract a larger audience and gain prominence in the influencer and streaming community.

While the exact timing of La Velada del Año IV has yet to be confirmed, those eager to catch the action can watch the live stream on Ibai's official Twitch channel here.

Who are the participants of La Velada del Año IV?

Continuing the tradition of the past three years, Ibai's event will showcase a diverse lineup of Spanish-speaking creators, including men and women, who will go head-to-head in the ring.

The Spanish-speaking creators featured in "The Evening of the Year" are not exclusively from Spain. Participants from countries such as Argentina and Andorra add to the event's cultural diversity and global representation within the Spanish-speaking community. Listed below are the confirmed matches:

First fight: Carreraa vs Agustin51

Second fight: Guanyar vs La Cobra

Third fight: Zeling and Nissaxter vs Alana and Amablitz

Fourth fight: Viruzz vs Shelao

Fifth fight: Roberto Cein, Aldo, Folagor, Karchez, Peldanyos, Unicornio, Skain, Sezar Blue, Will and Pelizcanger

Sixth fight: YoSoyPlex vs El Mariana

Note: In the fifth fight of "La Velada del Año IV," a WWE-styled Royal Rumble match will feature 10 creators. Each participant must win to stay in the ring and face a new opponent, promising fast-paced action and suspense.

Ibai has announced that ticket prices for live attendees will remain unchanged, ranging from 30 euros to 140 euros. Tickets are set to go on sale at the beginning of April, allowing fans to secure their seats for the event.