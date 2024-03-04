Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos closing in on Kylian Mbappe, club eyeing Roony Bardghji, and more - March 4, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, March 6, in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have a 1-0 lead in the tie from the first leg at the Red Bull Arena.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are very close to completing a move for Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Roony Bardghji.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 4, 2024.

Real Madrid closing in on Kylian Mbappe, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are inching closer to Kylian Mbappe, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French superstar’s future has been subject to speculation for a while now, with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set to expire this summer. Romano has previously mentioned that Los Blancos are in talks with the player regarding a Bosman move at the end of the season.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old, who has already informed the Parisians that he will leave this year. The transfer guru now reports that negotiations are at the final stages, although the contract is likely to be a complex document, given the massive finances involved.

However, Romano added that the talks are heading in the right direction and a breakthrough is close. PSG are likely to make a public announcement once the deal is signed.

Los Blancos eyeing Roony Bardghji

Roony Bardghji (R) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Roony Bardghji, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Swedish forward has caught the eye with his performances for FC Copenhagen in recent times and is also wanted at Barcelona. Bardghji has appeared 31 times across competitions this season, scoring 11 times. However, his contract with the Danish club will run out in 2025 and a renewal is yet to materialize.

The situation has apparently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are well stocked in attack, with Kylian Mbappe’s likely arrival set to further improve an already enviable frontline. However, with Bardghji likely to be available as a free agent in 2025, the La Liga giants could be tempted to consider a move in the future.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich also have their eyes on the 18-year-old.

Benjamin Sesko eager to play at the Santiago Bernabeu

Benjamin Sesko is excited to play at the Santiago Bernabeu this week

Benjamin Sesko has admitted that he has always dreamt of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Slovenian striker is all set to feature for RB Leipzig against Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16 second leg. The visitors will be hoping to turn around a 1-0 deficit from the home game.

Sesko failed to make a mark against Los Blancos at home and will be desperate to make amends this week. The 20-year-old has been in decent form with the Bundesliga side this season, registering 11 goals and one assist from 31 outings across competitions.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Sesko couldn’t hold his excitement at finally getting to fulfill a dream.

“It’s exciting to play against a club like Real Madrid on such an important stage. For me, it will be the first time [at the Bernabéu], a very special moment. I’ve watched many matches at the Bernabéu on TV. It will be an incredible moment to play there,” said Sesko.

“They are games that when you are a child, you imagine that one day you can play in them. You imagine, you don’t believe that it can become real. It’s a dream to play against Real Madrid, something exciting,” he added.

The La Liga giants have a knack for picking up the best talents in the land. Sesko could become an option for them to consider in the future if he manages to continue his steady rise.