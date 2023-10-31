“Now you are changing the topic you son of a b***h" - Lionel Messi sends X-rated message to Ibai Llanos after Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi hit out at Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos after winning his eighth Ballon d'Or. The Inter Miami star thanked him for the wishes but refused to answer any questions.

Messi was not happy with the streamer making their texts public and called him out after the ceremony in a live stream. The Argentine star went on to call Llanos a 'son of a b****h' and said:

"Thank you, but I'm still very angry with you for what you did the other day. Now I won't reply to you anymore because you make everything public…You have no privacy. I replied to you with good vibes and you aired out everything. I don't like it…the Ballon d'Or? Now you are changing the topic you son of a b***h."

Lionel Messi has been very close to Ibai Llanos, who is regarded as the most popular streamer in Spain. He has over 14 million followers on Twitter and is a regular on Twitch with Gerard Pique and Kun Aguero.

Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos left stunned by Lionel Messi

Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos expressed his surprise at Lionel Messi's comments. He took to Twitter, now known as X, and posted that he was called a 'son of a b****h' by the Argentine:

"The moment when he calls me a son of a b***h and then we start talking as if it were a serious interview, what was it?"

As per InfoBae, he spoke about the issue on his Twitch too and claimed that they have been in regular contact for years. He added that their last conversation was regarding an injury at PSG and said:

"I spoke to him several times before and asked him about his injury. He makes me a little embarrassed because he seems a little strange to me because he will ask me why are you telling me this?… Previously I had asked him about his injury in Paris."

Ibai Llanos was also invited to Lionel Messi's farewell dinner at Barcelona despite being a Real Madrid fan. The streamer revealed on Twitch that some players, especially Jordi Alba, were surprised to see him at the gathering.