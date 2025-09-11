Lamine Yamal vs Vinicius Jr: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

EA Sports has officially revealed the overall ratings of some of the highest-rated players in EA FC 26, with Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Jr being amongst the featured names. Both these superstars had very different campaigns last season, leading to a change in their ratings compared to last year. While one has been upgraded massively, the other has been slightly downgraded.After an incredible season with FC Barcelona where he won the LaLiga and Spanish Cup, Lamine Yamal has been upgraded from 81-rated in FC 25 to 89-rated in EA FC 26. On the other hand, Vinicius Jr had an underwhelming campaign by his usual standards and failed to win any major titles, leading to a -1 downgrade and an overall rating of 89 as well.Lamine Yamal vs Vinicius Jr: Who is better in EA FC 26?With Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Jr all being 89-rated overall, the Spanish top flight will have some of the most overpowered and popular wingers in EA FC 26. While most fans are comparing the two Brazilian forwards due to their nationality and similar positions on the virtual pitch, a lot of gamers will also be curious about the comparison between Vini and Lamine.Despite both players being 89-rated, they have varying styles of play in real life. This makes them unique on the virtual pitch as well, with the FC Barcelona youngster being a creative winger while the Real Madrid superstar is more of a pacey forward.This is the detailed comparison of their stats in EA FC 26:ComparisonLamine YamalVinicius JrOverall rating8989Pace8595Shooting8184Passing8681Dribbling9091Defending2329Physicality5369Based on these stats, it is pretty clear that the Brazilian attacker will be much better in the upcoming title. While the Spaniard possesses better passing abilities, he is much worse in every other aspect despite having a similar overall rating. Both players have five-star skill moves, but while Vinicius Jr has a four-star weak foot, Lamine Yamal only has a three-star weak foot.The biggest difference lies in their pace, which is arguably the most important stat in the game. Vini also has the Quickstep+ PlayStyle, which will boost his acceleration even further and make him an elite-tier winger. He is more versatile under the FC IQ system too, as he can play as a winger or a striker.Overall, both these players will be top-tier options in EA FC 26, but the Real Madrid attacker has a clear and obvious advantage.