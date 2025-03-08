Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

The Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds is a defensive behemoth richly rewarded by patience, precision, and properly timed counters. Although it doesn't have flashy moves like other weapons, with the proper build, it can deal consistent, high DPS while also absorbing monster attacks. With new modifications to its moveset and the addition of Victory Thrust, Lance is now an option for those who enjoy tanking through hits and having solid offensive pressure.

Ad

However, much like the Gunlance, the Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds is highly build-dependent, and its success is dependent on having the proper armor, skillset, and weapons to go along with it.

Recommended Lance builds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Best early-game builds

Skyscraper build for Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

1) G. Veldian Lancea I build

Ad

Trending

Weapon : G. Veldian Lancea I

: G. Veldian Lancea I Armor : G. Arkveld Helm, G. Arkveld Mail, G. Rathalos Vambraces, Balahara Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves

: G. Arkveld Helm, G. Arkveld Mail, G. Rathalos Vambraces, Balahara Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves Charm: Leaping Charm I

This is one of the best low-rank builds for the Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds, focusing on Weakness Exploit and Flayer for increased damage against weak points. It also offers decent evasion capabilities, making it a balanced choice for early hunts.

2) Nu Osminog I build

Weapon : Nu Osminog I

: Nu Osminog I Armor : Ajarakan Helm, Ajarakan Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Ajarakan Greaves

: Ajarakan Helm, Ajarakan Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Ajarakan Greaves Charm: Leaping Charm I

Ad

An upgrade from the previous build for the Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds, this setup enhances Evade Extender for better mobility while retaining Offensive Guard and Partbreaker for strong counterattacks.

3) Bone Lance II build

Weapon : Bone Lance II

: Bone Lance II Armor: Doshaguma Helm, Doshaguma Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Balahara Greaves

This build is focused entirely on mobility, maximizing Evade Extender 3 from the Balahara armor to let players reposition effectively while continuously dealing damage.

Ad

Read more: Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

Best mid-game builds

1) Artian Lance I build

Weapon : Artian Lance I

: Artian Lance I Armor : G. Fulgur Helm b, G. Rathalos Mail b, G. Fulgur Vambraces a, G. Rathalos Coil a, G. Rathalos Greaves b

: G. Fulgur Helm b, G. Rathalos Mail b, G. Fulgur Vambraces a, G. Rathalos Coil a, G. Rathalos Greaves b Charm: Leaping Charm III

This mid-high rank build focuses on Max Might and Second Wind, allowing for a 30% Affinity boost as long as stamina isn't drained, making it a powerful sustained damage build.

Ad

2) Quematrice Lanza III build

Weapon : Quematrice Lanza III

: Quematrice Lanza III Armor : Bulaqchi Specs a, Nerscylla Mail a, Talioth Vambraces a, Gypceros Coil b, Conga Greaves b

: Bulaqchi Specs a, Nerscylla Mail a, Talioth Vambraces a, Gypceros Coil b, Conga Greaves b Charm: Chainblade Charm I

A high-rank build for the Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds, Quematrice Lanza III blends Offensive Guard and Guard with the damaging trifecta of Weakness Exploit, Burst, and Flayer.

Read more: All Sacs and their locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

Best late-game builds

Skyscraper build

Stats:

Ad

Health : 100

: 100 Stamina : 150

: 150 Attack : 437

: 437 Element : 300

: 300 Affinity : 20

: 20 Defense: 301

Weapon Skills:

Critical Element Lv.3

Offensive Guard Lv.3

Guard Lv.2

Armor Skills:

Burst Lv.5

Constitution Lv.5

Antivirus Lv.3

Agitator Lv.2

Coalescence Lv.2

Evade Window Lv.2

Resentment Lv.2

Divine Blessing Lv.1

Windproof Lv.1

Armor:

Skyscraper

Gore Helm b

Udra Miremail a

Gore Vambraces a

Gore Coil b

Udra Miregreaves b

Charm:

Challenger Charm II

This endgame build for Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds utilizes Gore Magala armor to maximize Frenzy buffs, making it one of the highest Elemental DPS setups for Lance.

Ad

Best skills for Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds

Defending against Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Attack Boost: Directly increases Lance’s base attack, making it a top-priority skill for maximizing DPS.

Directly increases Lance’s base attack, making it a top-priority skill for maximizing DPS. Burst: Activates extra damage after a series of attacks, complementing Lance’s multi-hit nature.

Activates extra damage after a series of attacks, complementing Lance’s multi-hit nature. Critical Boost: Increases critical strike damage, synergizing well with Weakness Exploit for massive DPS gains.

Increases critical strike damage, synergizing well with Weakness Exploit for massive DPS gains. Critical Eye: Improves Affinity, further enhancing damage output on weak spots.

Improves Affinity, further enhancing damage output on weak spots. Element Attack: Boosts elemental damage, making it viable for element-based Lance builds.

Boosts elemental damage, making it viable for element-based Lance builds. Evade Window: Increases invincibility frames, useful for players who favor dodging over blocking.

Increases invincibility frames, useful for players who favor dodging over blocking. Evade Extender: Increases Lance’s hop distance, great for players prioritizing mobility.

Increases Lance’s hop distance, great for players prioritizing mobility. Guard: Enhances blocking capabilities, a must-have skill for defensive Lance play.

Enhances blocking capabilities, a must-have skill for defensive Lance play. Slugger: Helps stun monsters while using shield attacks, which is now easier to weave into combos.

Helps stun monsters while using shield attacks, which is now easier to weave into combos. Master's Touch: Prevents sharpness loss on crits, making it ideal for high-Affinity builds.

Prevents sharpness loss on crits, making it ideal for high-Affinity builds. Offensive Guard: Boosts attack power when successfully countering with a Perfect Guard, making it essential for skilled players.

Boosts attack power when successfully countering with a Perfect Guard, making it essential for skilled players. Speed Sharpening: Reduces sharpening time, keeping weapon sharpness high in prolonged fights.

Reduces sharpening time, keeping weapon sharpness high in prolonged fights. Weakness Exploit: Since the Lance excels at precision attacks, this skill ensures consistent crits on weak points.

Ad

Best Lance combos in Monster Hunter Wilds

Combo name Description PS5 Xbox 3 Thrust combo A quick series of three thrusts, great for constant DPS. Triangle + Triangle + Triangle Y, Y, Y High thrust Counter Combo Uses High Thrusts leading into a Charged Counter that can absorb damage before retaliating. O, O, O, O B, B, B, B Victory Thrust Lance’s new Focus Strike ability, delivering a powerful finisher. Hold L2 → R1 Hold LT → RB

Ad

Note: More combos will be added later.

This sums up our best builds, skills, and combo guide for Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Check out: Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.