Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

The Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds is a defensive behemoth richly rewarded by patience, precision, and properly timed counters. Although it doesn't have flashy moves like other weapons, with the proper build, it can deal consistent, high DPS while also absorbing monster attacks. With new modifications to its moveset and the addition of Victory Thrust, Lance is now an option for those who enjoy tanking through hits and having solid offensive pressure.
However, much like the Gunlance, the Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds is highly build-dependent, and its success is dependent on having the proper armor, skillset, and weapons to go along with it.
Recommended Lance builds in Monster Hunter Wilds
Best early-game builds
1) G. Veldian Lancea I build
- Weapon: G. Veldian Lancea I
- Armor: G. Arkveld Helm, G. Arkveld Mail, G. Rathalos Vambraces, Balahara Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves
- Charm: Leaping Charm I
This is one of the best low-rank builds for the Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds, focusing on Weakness Exploit and Flayer for increased damage against weak points. It also offers decent evasion capabilities, making it a balanced choice for early hunts.
2) Nu Osminog I build
- Weapon: Nu Osminog I
- Armor: Ajarakan Helm, Ajarakan Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Ajarakan Greaves
- Charm: Leaping Charm I
An upgrade from the previous build for the Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds, this setup enhances Evade Extender for better mobility while retaining Offensive Guard and Partbreaker for strong counterattacks.
3) Bone Lance II build
- Weapon: Bone Lance II
- Armor: Doshaguma Helm, Doshaguma Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Balahara Greaves
This build is focused entirely on mobility, maximizing Evade Extender 3 from the Balahara armor to let players reposition effectively while continuously dealing damage.
Best mid-game builds
1) Artian Lance I build
- Weapon: Artian Lance I
- Armor: G. Fulgur Helm b, G. Rathalos Mail b, G. Fulgur Vambraces a, G. Rathalos Coil a, G. Rathalos Greaves b
- Charm: Leaping Charm III
This mid-high rank build focuses on Max Might and Second Wind, allowing for a 30% Affinity boost as long as stamina isn't drained, making it a powerful sustained damage build.
2) Quematrice Lanza III build
- Weapon: Quematrice Lanza III
- Armor: Bulaqchi Specs a, Nerscylla Mail a, Talioth Vambraces a, Gypceros Coil b, Conga Greaves b
- Charm: Chainblade Charm I
A high-rank build for the Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds, Quematrice Lanza III blends Offensive Guard and Guard with the damaging trifecta of Weakness Exploit, Burst, and Flayer.
Best late-game builds
Skyscraper build
Stats:
- Health: 100
- Stamina: 150
- Attack: 437
- Element: 300
- Affinity: 20
- Defense: 301
Weapon Skills:
- Critical Element Lv.3
- Offensive Guard Lv.3
- Guard Lv.2
Armor Skills:
- Burst Lv.5
- Constitution Lv.5
- Antivirus Lv.3
- Agitator Lv.2
- Coalescence Lv.2
- Evade Window Lv.2
- Resentment Lv.2
- Divine Blessing Lv.1
- Windproof Lv.1
Armor:
- Skyscraper
- Gore Helm b
- Udra Miremail a
- Gore Vambraces a
- Gore Coil b
- Udra Miregreaves b
Charm:
- Challenger Charm II
This endgame build for Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds utilizes Gore Magala armor to maximize Frenzy buffs, making it one of the highest Elemental DPS setups for Lance.
Best skills for Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds
- Attack Boost: Directly increases Lance’s base attack, making it a top-priority skill for maximizing DPS.
- Burst: Activates extra damage after a series of attacks, complementing Lance’s multi-hit nature.
- Critical Boost: Increases critical strike damage, synergizing well with Weakness Exploit for massive DPS gains.
- Critical Eye: Improves Affinity, further enhancing damage output on weak spots.
- Element Attack: Boosts elemental damage, making it viable for element-based Lance builds.
- Evade Window: Increases invincibility frames, useful for players who favor dodging over blocking.
- Evade Extender: Increases Lance’s hop distance, great for players prioritizing mobility.
- Guard: Enhances blocking capabilities, a must-have skill for defensive Lance play.
- Slugger: Helps stun monsters while using shield attacks, which is now easier to weave into combos.
- Master's Touch: Prevents sharpness loss on crits, making it ideal for high-Affinity builds.
- Offensive Guard: Boosts attack power when successfully countering with a Perfect Guard, making it essential for skilled players.
- Speed Sharpening: Reduces sharpening time, keeping weapon sharpness high in prolonged fights.
- Weakness Exploit: Since the Lance excels at precision attacks, this skill ensures consistent crits on weak points.
Best Lance combos in Monster Hunter Wilds
Note: More combos will be added later.
This sums up our best builds, skills, and combo guide for Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds.
