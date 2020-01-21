Last of Us part 2 might get ported to PC

This is one of the most exciting rumors for PC gamers

This week has been a lot of disappointment for gaming fans, as some of the biggest titles’ release dates have been pushed back from their original dates indefinitely. But a new rumor that surfaced recently has sparked excitement among the community. The official Sony Job listings lately indicate that one of the most anticipated exclusives for PlayStation, The Last of Us 2, might be coming to PC.

In the official Job listings, the project for the potential applicants has The Last of Us 2, and it specifies that they are looking for someone with the experience of computer programming and also some knowledge of APIs. A lot of these rumors match up the Job listings at the official Sony website, but these are mere speculations, and nothing has been confirmed by the company yet.

Earlier it was confirmed that popular Playstation game Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this year, and this led to many fans believing that other Playstation exclusive titles are coming to PC as well. Nevertheless, fans would be hoping that these rumors are true and Last of Us 2 will finally make its entry on PC.

Last of Us 2 needs no introduction, as its prequel is considered to be one of the best games in the action-adventure genre. The teaser for the game looks very promising and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Last of Us 2 is scheduled for a release on May 29 and will be a Playstation exclusive unless something changes.