Latest changes after Patch 1.08 for Raze mains in Valorant

Patch 1.08 is now available in Valorant after the brief delay reported by the developers. It is not as extensive as its predecessor, but it brings forth some of the minute changes the community had been asking for.

As a Duelist, Raze stands as one of the quickest Agents in Valorant, with equal compensation. Players tend to use her Blast Packs for numerous purposes, which can range from the mid-air double-jump to placing it near the enemy for a minor impact.

Valorant Patch 1.08

The patch notes suggest - Blast Pack

Initial damage reduced to 15 with a .2 meter inner radius, falling off to 5 minimum damage

Once the Satchel lands, it arms after .5 seconds, increasing it's max damage to 50

Shooting the blast pack causes it to detonate, dealing its current damage amount

Satchel no longer does damage allies

With these recent tweaks, it seems like players will have to be extra cautious with the Satchels. For instance, the latest patch has removed any friendly damage incurred due to the Satchel. At the same time, it has reduced the initial damage to 15.

Another significant change is brought to the dynamic, which the Satchels are predominantly known for. After landing on the map, the Satchel is armed in 0.5 seconds. This automatically increases the maximum damage to 50.

Valorant: How will Raze mains alter their gameplay?

What does this mean for Raze mains? If one wants to be a better player, they definitely need to follow the best, like Hiko. His positioning, map knowledge, and ability usage are beyond compare.

For instance, Hiko defending A site on Bind is the perfect sight for all aspiring Raze mains. He positions himself close to the U-Hall near the teleporter.

This way, his options are two-fold, and he can use Blast Packs on the nearest boxes to delay the enemy. Similarly, he can teleport to Hookah to drop Paint Shells. Tactically, this position is the best for a defensive hold.

Hiko also focuses more on the abilities than the weapon. Raze is such a strong character that her abilities alone can win a round in Valorant. Thus, as a trade-off, Hiko chooses to go with the default pistol and sometimes the Bulldog, to use all the abilities. This points to the fact that Raze has the ability to turn around the game all by herself.

With this latest shift in Raze's dynamic, players will focus more on mobility than damage. The 0.5-second charge-up time needed for the Satchels will not cut it in a post-plant situation. Thus, this latest change has put forth a significant shift to Raze's style in Valorant.

