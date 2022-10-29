Latest Clash Royale Champion card Monk: Information, strategy, and more

One of the most popular mobile games right now is Clash Royale, despite being among the oldest. To encourage users to try new things, the developers frequently add new quests, decks, cards, magic items, rewards, events, tournaments, and more. Phoenix and Monk are the names of two new units that the developers introduced in October.

These two options are available for players with unique arena requirements. They allow players to experiment with various eight-card decks and offensive tactics. This article will discuss Clash Royale's Monk card, the best strategies for it, and more.

Latest Champion in Clash Royale: What does Monk offer?

Monk, a Champion unit that debuted in October, is a type of playing card. It can be unlocked by players who have entered Silent Sanctuary (Arena 18). He has a lot of hit points but also only averages damage. A three-hit combination is used by Monks; the first two inflict standard damage, while the third deals additional damage and knocks the target back, even if they are ordinarily immune to knockbacks.

The unit resembles the Hog Rider in appearance, with the exception of his mohawk, beard, and eyebrows, which are white. He also has a long mustache and wears a red kilt, mala, and cincture. The Champion Monk card in Clash Royale comes with the following in-game description:

"Monk has spent many isolated years perfecting a new style of combat. He fires off a 3-hit combo, with the last blow dealing extra damage and pushing enemies back!"

The unit's unique ability, Pensive Protection, dramatically decreases all incoming damage he suffers by 80% for a limited period of time and reflects all projectile-based ranged attacks, redirecting them towards the original attacker; spells always return to the closest Crown Tower on the opposing side.

The ability won't shield surrounding soldiers and structures; it only decreases all incoming damage from melee and instant ranged attacks and spells by 80%. While under Pensive Protection, Monk is immune to all knockbacks and the pull of the Tornado.

When it comes to strategies to use with this card, it's similar to The Log, and his third strike in a combo can dislodge all ground troops. This works well against slow troops, units that deal little damage, and the Mighty Miner, in particular, because the Monk card takes a long time to ramp up its damage and resets every third hit in addition to dealing triple damage.

Statistics of the Monk card

He is a fantastic hard counter for practically every ranged unit and some ranged attacks, thanks to his ability. The Monk card in Clash Royale has the following statistics:

It costs four elixir to use the Monk card on the battlefield.

Monk has 0.9 seconds hit speed, one second deployment time, 1.2-tiles' range and targets only ground troop cards.

A level 14 Monk has 2,660 hit points, 186 damage points, and 558 combo damage.

The Pensive Protection ability of Monk has an invulnerability duration

of four seconds.

Finally, the Monk card is among the finest Champion cards in Clash Royale because of its Pensive Protection ability, which enables players to tackle difficult ground situations at a much lower elixir trade-off. If gamers make it to Arena 18, they ought to try unlocking this beast card.

