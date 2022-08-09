August Royal Tournament in Clash Royale: Rewards and more

Challenges and special tournaments in Clash Royale are the best places to earn rewards, including magic items, cards, battle banner tokens, gems, chests, gold, and more.

The Royal Tournament is a monthly in-game event that provides players with the chance to compete for rewards and climb the leaderboard.

The August Royal Tournament is now open to players. Players can earn many rewards in this event, including gems, gold, chests, cards, magic items, and more.

Players can earn a Legendary Emote in Clash Royale's August Royal Tournament

The developers of Clash Royale host the Royal Tournament every month to test out new tournament decks and award prizes like gold, battle banner tokens, emotes, chests, cards, gems, and magic items.

Players are then ranked on the leaderboard based on their wins. The top 100 players will get a Legendary Emote in addition to extra magic goods like books, wild cards, and chest keys.

The in-game description of the August Royal Tournament is as follows:

"Bring your best deck into battle! Win as many battles as you can to earn Rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote + 100000 bonus gold!"

Players must have a King level of 8 or above to compete in the Royal Tournament. Participants must first build an eight-card tournament deck before engaging in combat, unlike the Triple Draft Challenge in Clash Royale. Unlocked or not, any card ranging from Common to Champion can be used to build a powerful deck.

The game has raised all card levels to level 11, including the King Tower level.

Regardless of whether a player has a level 13 Mother Witch or a level 10 Night Witch, the only levels that can be employed in the Royal Tournament are level 11 Mother Witch and level 11 Night Witch.

August Royal Tournament Rewards

The Royal Tournament has two award tiers: free and bonus. Players can only access the extra tier after spending 500 Gems. However, anyone who wins an in-game battle will receive free rewards depending on how many times they emerge victorious.

Amazing benefits, such as special additional resources, magic items, and chests, come with the higher tier.

Listed below are a few rewards for winning battles in the Royal Tournament:

After the event is over, players can spend 500 Gems to get the Bonus tier's extra rewards. Special legendary chests, magic items, cards, resources, and other goods are among the rewards.

A special Legendary emote and 100,000 gold will also be awarded to the top 100 players.

Some of the free tier rewards include gold, simple arena chests, wild cards, tokens, and cards.

The Royal Tournament is one of the best ways to build a strong tournament deck and showcase dominance on the global platform. Players who top the leaderboard earn both bragging rights as well as additional loot.

Players should complete the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale by August 11 to win all the rewards.

