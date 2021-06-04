Latest gameplay trailer showcases the combat and world design of Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Bleak Faith: Forsaken has received a new trailer that showcases gameplay, world design, and lots of other details about the game.
Bleak Faith: Forsaken undoubtedly gives off a Dark Souls vibe, mostly because of its muted colors, gargantuan enemies, and dreamlike landscapes. However, the compound bow and large machine-like enemies, akin to Shadow of the Colossus, shown off in the gameplay trailer, place the game in a sort of a post-apocalyptic world, compared to Soulsborne’s high fantasy realm.
The gameplay trailer shows off the deliberately-paced brutal melee combat, along with the player picking off enemies in the distance with the compound bow. In one scene, the player's character stares over a landscape of arched spires. In another, a gargantuan flying worm emerges from the desert dunes as a sandstorm begins to take shape.
In the footage, the player climbs a monumentally tall wall. The climbing system seems quite akin to Assassin’s Creed or Breath of the Wild.
The developers of Bleak Faith: Forsaken, Archangel Studios, opened up a Steam page for the game and has its release window set on Q4 2021.
With the recently released gameplay trailer, it seems like Bleak Faith: Forsaken is perhaps finally ready for release this year. This comes after a couple of delays, which can be attributed to the global pandemic and the developers’ high ambition with the game.
In the original Kickstarter campaign, Bleak Faith: Forsaken’s developers elaborated on some of the ideas they were building into their game. One of those is a simulated ecosystem, where factions and wildlife compete in the game world without the player’s involvement.
As a result, players will experience vastly different scenarios in different playthroughs. They mentioned that with different powers growing or diminishing, the enemies will adapt and the food chain will shift.
It remains to be seen how Bleak Faith: Forsaken shapes as a shipped product, but with the gameplay trailer in hand, it looks mighty promising.