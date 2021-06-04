Latest gameplay trailer showcases the combat and world design of Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Bleak Faith: Forsaken has received a new trailer that showcases gameplay, world design, and lots of other details about the game.

Bleak Faith: Forsaken undoubtedly gives off a Dark Souls vibe, mostly because of its muted colors, gargantuan enemies, and dreamlike landscapes. However, the compound bow and large machine-like enemies, akin to Shadow of the Colossus, shown off in the gameplay trailer, place the game in a sort of a post-apocalyptic world, compared to Soulsborne’s high fantasy realm.

The gameplay trailer shows off the deliberately-paced brutal melee combat, along with the player picking off enemies in the distance with the compound bow. In one scene, the player's character stares over a landscape of arched spires. In another, a gargantuan flying worm emerges from the desert dunes as a sandstorm begins to take shape.

In the footage, the player climbs a monumentally tall wall. The climbing system seems quite akin to Assassin’s Creed or Breath of the Wild.

Bleak Faith: Forsaken Gameplay trailer showcases the brutal combat and the desolate world of the game

The developers of Bleak Faith: Forsaken, Archangel Studios, opened up a Steam page for the game and has its release window set on Q4 2021.

#BleakFaith Steam page is up 😎 Info on the page is subject to change because Steam wants to know everything even if we don't have clear answers so bare that in mind!https://t.co/mVs2MhoGNl — Bleak Faith (@bleak_faith) June 4, 2021

With the recently released gameplay trailer, it seems like Bleak Faith: Forsaken is perhaps finally ready for release this year. This comes after a couple of delays, which can be attributed to the global pandemic and the developers’ high ambition with the game.

In the original Kickstarter campaign, Bleak Faith: Forsaken’s developers elaborated on some of the ideas they were building into their game. One of those is a simulated ecosystem, where factions and wildlife compete in the game world without the player’s involvement.

As a result, players will experience vastly different scenarios in different playthroughs. They mentioned that with different powers growing or diminishing, the enemies will adapt and the food chain will shift.

#BleakFaith So far the most complete showcase of the game, but there's more in store. Oh, and we still tried not to spoil anything major :) https://t.co/oeK8ZXMh2H — Bleak Faith (@bleak_faith) June 1, 2021

It remains to be seen how Bleak Faith: Forsaken shapes as a shipped product, but with the gameplay trailer in hand, it looks mighty promising.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod