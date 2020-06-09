Latest items and features added to Fortnite item shop and updated V-bucks prices

Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite is set to kick off on 17 June, after months of anticipation.

It will be interesting to see whether this event happens before or after the major patch rolls out.

Source: Epic Games Store

Epic Games is always refreshing items and features in the Fortnite item shop and if you're looking for skins, cosmetics and other buyable features introduced in the latest item shop update, go no further.

Chapter 2, Season 3 of the game is set to kick off on 17 June, after months of anticipation. It's been delayed a handful of times before, leaving the current season as the second-longest in the battle royale title's history.

There is a lot of ongoing talk about the Doomsday Device event, which will end season 2's storyline. It will be interesting to see whether this event happens before or after the major patch rolls out. However, in the online store of the game, there is guaranteed new content appearing.

So, let's look at what's in store in the latest update of Fortnite Item Shop. This includes featured items and Daily items, and their V-Bucks prices.

Full list of items, skins, cosmetics and prices available in V-bucks in the Fortnite shop

· Island Vibes – 500

· Primo Moves – 500

· Maven – 1,200

· Snow Sniper – 800

Advertisement

· Snow Striker – 800

· Daily Items

· Gold Digger – 800

· Slow Clap – 200

· Nitelite – 800

· Power Chord – 2,000

· Stage Dive – 800

· Cryptic –1,200

· Anarchy Axe –800

· Enigma – 500

· Arctic Intel –800

· Chill Count – 800

· Chillout – 800

· Hailstorm – 800

· Ice Intercept – 800

· Ice Stalker – 800

Fortnite V-Buck prices

Players who don't have enough V-Bucks to buy the items featured in today's Fortnite item shop are advised to either rate their Battle Passes to catch them or grind away at the numerous challenges in the game. You may eventually get enough to grab a new suit, glider or something else.

Source: Metabomb

V-Bucks rates, along with their dollar values, can also be found below. As you can see, depending on their rareness, most individual skins cost between 800 and 2000 V-Bucks.

· 600 -$4.99

· 1,000 -$9.99

· 2,800 -$24.99

· 5,000 -$39.99

· 13,500 -$99.99