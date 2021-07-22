Latest PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (July 22nd): Free Jester Hero set and headgear

PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile. It features a plethora of cosmetic items that players crave. Since BC is expensive for many users, redeem codes are an excellent option for players to get free rewards.

There is only one hurdle in using this code: a limit on the usage. Therefore, users must be quick when utilizing them so the rewards can be claimed before expiry.

PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today

Jester Hero set in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code: BMTBZBZ4ET

Rewards: Jester Hero Headgear (1d) and Jester Hero Set (1d)

Players must use the redeem code before it expires to receive the cosmetic items.

Procedure to claim Jester Hero headgear and set in PUBG Mobile Lite

Here are the steps you must follow to redeem the code in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: You must visit the official redemption center of PUBG Mobile Lite. This link will redirect you to the webpage.

Fill in all the details which are required (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Next, enter all the necessary information, including the character ID, redeem code, and verification code.

After you have verified the details click ok (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Upon doing so, you should tap on the “Redeem” option. A dialog box would show up with various details. You need to check the particulars and click the “OK” button.

In case an error message pops up stating, "Redemption Limit Reached," it means that the code is no longer valid and cannot be used any further.

You should open PUBG Mobile Lite to claim the particular reward (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Subsequently, you should open PUBG Mobile Lite to claim the rewards. The rewards can be retrieved from the mail section.

The duration of the set is only one day (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Upon claiming the reward, the player's set and headgear can be equipped via the inventory section.

