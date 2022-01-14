Lava Pup in Clash of Clans: How to unlock, HP, damage type, and more

As players know, the SuperCell-owned Clash of Clans is a multiplayer strategy game where players attack with various characters and troops. These troops are divided into Elixir troops and Dark Elixir troops.

The Lava Hound is one of the most powerful Dark Elixir troops because when it is defeated, it bursts and spawns another powerful Dark Elixir troop army called Lava Pups.

Detailing Lava Pups in Clash of Clans

The Lava Pups in-game description is:

"Thrust out in big numbers after a Lava Hound dies, these tiny creatures keep up the fight for a little while longer."

They are small, quick, but weak Dark Elixir air troops that spawn in a circular manner when the Lava Hound is defeated. Users must upgrade the Dark Troops Barrack to level 6 to use Lava Pups, which needs a Town Hall of level 9.

The Lava Hound's statistics (Image via Clash of Clans)

The Lava Hound is a flying Dark Elixir troop that solely attacks ground units and is widely regarded as the game's most potent troop, with 7,600 hitpoints. Lava Pups resemble Lava Hounds, although they are smaller, have lesser hitpoints, have no favorite target, and can attack both ground and air targets.

When attacking, Lava Pups have no preference. They will simply attack the nearest building. If opposing Heroes, Clan Castle troops, or Skeleton Trap skeletons come, Lava Pups will abandon their previously targeted building and fight them.

Lava Pups statistics

The Lava Pup's statistics (via Clash of Clans)

The Lava Pup and Level 1 Minion have similar stats, with the only difference being that Lava Pups have somewhat lesser hitpoints than minions.

A max-level Lava Hound, when defeated, spawns 16 Lava Pups.

Lava Pups have 50 hitpoints and deal damage of 35 per second up to a range of two tiles.

With a movement speed of 32, Lava Pups are one of the fastest troops.

Lava Pups are a special sub-troop that cannot be donated or trained. Gamers must train Lava Hounds to use Lava Pups in attack.

In conclusion, Lava Pups are vital Dark Elixir units in the Clash of Clans attacking strategy since they distract defenses and heroes, allowing other troops to strike. Lava Pups are an additional sub-troops of Lava Hound that the opposition must deal with while defending.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lastly, Lava Pups are ideal for use in war attacks involving various air-based troops.

Edited by Ravi Iyer