Lazarbeam's $1000 Fortnite giveaway

The biggest event of this season is finally approaching Fortnite and Lannan "Lazarbeam" Eacott, a popular content creator is giving away $1000 right before the event.

There are numerous speculations surrounding the event, but whatever it may be, it's bound to be really exciting. Following the success of Fortnitemares, Epic Games will be looking forward to capitalizing on that success and make this event count as well.

Lazar's $1000 Fortnite giveaway

$1000 to whoever makes me the best thumbnail for the big fortnite event



I normally make my own but I lazy as fuck right now — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) November 28, 2020

Concerning the new event, whoever can design the best thumbnail for Lazarbeam will get a sum of $1000 from the Australian content creator.

Most people were elated for the giveaway but there were a few jealous skeptics out there too.

Ok like I get your successful, but that’s a lot of money — Draco (@KingDraco_) November 28, 2020

Most people, however, seem to feel that this is just a fun little competition for the community. It may also be a good way for content creators to interact with the community.

Speaking of the event in question, it's the Galactus event which is all set to conclude the Nexus wars storyline that's currently going on. According to a few data miners, the event is going to be the biggest event that Fortnite has seen to date.

Let me express smth real quick to show how huge this event will be



this event has 2 encrypted paks a 721MB enc pak and a 500MB one they are probably Two times bigger than the biggest event pak we ever had + They are compressed so the size is way bigger .. — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) November 18, 2020

Mang0e, another renowned Fortnite data miner released data about a yellow energy beam that was used previously. This beam makes a comeback in this event as well.

An effect used for the monster's yellow energy beam was added back into the files in 14.60. pic.twitter.com/fRV9N42XNT — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) November 25, 2020

A screenshot of the Galactus skin was also leaked a while back, which could probably be a skin that players could use once the event is over.

This is how Galactus is going to look like as a skin! Thanks to @ximton for the screenshot.



It's not confirmed yet whether this skin is gonna be obtainable in the future, but keep in mind that a set for the Galactus skin was added to the files ~3 patches ago! pic.twitter.com/i3ZQAl6gLX — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 25, 2020

The event is all set to go live on the 1st of December at 4 PM ET. This new event is scheduled to bring about a lot of changes for the game and thus will pave the way for Season 5 of the current chapter in Fortnite.