Lazarbeam's $1000 Fortnite giveaway

The biggest event of this season is finally approaching Fortnite and Lannan "Lazarbeam" Eacott, a popular content creator is giving away $1000 right before the event.
There are numerous speculations surrounding the event, but whatever it may be, it's bound to be really exciting. Following the success of Fortnitemares, Epic Games will be looking forward to capitalizing on that success and make this event count as well.
Lazar's $1000 Fortnite giveaway
Concerning the new event, whoever can design the best thumbnail for Lazarbeam will get a sum of $1000 from the Australian content creator.
Most people were elated for the giveaway but there were a few jealous skeptics out there too.
Most people, however, seem to feel that this is just a fun little competition for the community. It may also be a good way for content creators to interact with the community.
Speaking of the event in question, it's the Galactus event which is all set to conclude the Nexus wars storyline that's currently going on. According to a few data miners, the event is going to be the biggest event that Fortnite has seen to date.
Mang0e, another renowned Fortnite data miner released data about a yellow energy beam that was used previously. This beam makes a comeback in this event as well.
A screenshot of the Galactus skin was also leaked a while back, which could probably be a skin that players could use once the event is over.
The event is all set to go live on the 1st of December at 4 PM ET. This new event is scheduled to bring about a lot of changes for the game and thus will pave the way for Season 5 of the current chapter in Fortnite.Published 29 Nov 2020, 00:53 IST