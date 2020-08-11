LeafyIsHere takes a jibe at Pokimane's loss of sponsors in latest video

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys has recently been the subject of numerous videos by YouTuber Calvin Lee Vail Marquez, aka LeafyIsHere.

LeafyIsHere has consistently been churning out videos based on Pokimane and has been trending ever since. In the aftermath of his videos, the wave of dissent directed at Pokimane increased manifold, with several of her fans or simps detracting their support for her.

From claiming that she has a boyfriend to criticising her simp fan base, LeafyIsHere did not not mince his words when it came to his videos on Pokimane, which have been consistently raking in the views.

In his most recent video, he takes a jibe at the fact that the tables have turned on Pokimane, whose following is now on a decline.

Also Read: Pokimane could be the next streamer to fall victim to 'Cancel Culture'

LeafyIsHere and his war against Pokimane

LeafyIsHere has been on a Pokimane video spree, with a series of videos about the famous streamer on his channel. The quartet of videos- The Content series- served as the cornerstone for Leafy's attack on Pokimane and also mentioned Pokimane's threats to go after YouTuber ItsAGundam's sponsors.

Advertisement

The tide seems to have shifted as Pokimane now finds herself threatened by the loss of her 'sponsors', aka her simp fans, many of whom have begun to withdraw their Pokimane subscriptions.

The culmination of Leafy's videos resulted in Pokimane taking a break from social media and streaming itself.

In his latest video, Leafy begins by saying:

So, as many of you guys have noticed , I have been kind of making a few videos on Pokimane ...I'm assuming at this point, some people are wondering, when am I going to stop and the answer is- Never.

I'm never going to stop..or if I were to be honest, most likely when I get banned or just utter complete burnout, that's usually been my style

He goes on to mention the titles of his previous videos, which served as a masterclass in clickbaiting, and ends the video by disclaiming how he currently feels:

I'm having a blast, I'm having way too much fun with this shit...I've made so many videos on Pokimane, how are we winning right now? It's just luck, I think God just loves me man.

I know 2020 has been rough for everyone but dude 2020 has been like this is the simulation year for me !

Reactions Online

Pokimane's following has been on a decline ever since Leafy claimed that she has a boyfriend. The criticism which emerged in the wake of this allegation is probably what led to Pokimane taking a break from social media.

Leafy, however, himself continues to spam Twitter with tweets related to Pokimane:

pokimane has a boyfriend — Leafy (@Leafy) August 9, 2020

god just loves me bro pic.twitter.com/dK1d4YJC9N — Leafy (@Leafy) August 10, 2020

someone tell pokimane to stop talking about me — Leafy (@Leafy) August 10, 2020

Check out some other reactions related to Pokimane below:

2020 is the year of the Karens and pokimane is the final boss. pic.twitter.com/1a8gTWVCwM — Rev says egirl factory (@Rev_says_desu) August 8, 2020

This Pokimane “apology” is so fucking pathetic I honestly can’t believe it



The reason why she leaves is cause she’s getting a lot of justified criticism, NOT because of Corona LMAO STFU



How hard can it be to apologize, I never hated but my god does she annoy tf out of me pic.twitter.com/la67YZPrP3 — TheTwoon (@TheTwoon) August 9, 2020

Pokimane is dating Leafy — Glink #Kanye2020 (@GlinkLive) August 9, 2020

It seems like the Pokimane x Leafy feud refuses to die down, with the latter continuing to release videos based on the former, who has now quit social media and is on a month-long break.

Also Read: Pokimane vs The Internet: Why the Twitch star is being dubbed the Karen of online streaming

You can watch the video below which addresses Pokimane quitting social media: