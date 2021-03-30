League of Legends ARAM mode to receive massive VFX updates with patch 11.8

ARAM, or All Random All Mid, has been one of the most popular alternate game modes in League of Legends.

Not only is it an incredibly potent stress buster, but the ”random selection” mechanic helps players pick up new champions that they were previously not familiar with.

Unlike URF, ARURF, and One For All, which are temporary game modes, ARAM is a permanent one and is very popular among the player base across all League of Legends regional clients.

Riot Games has finally announced that the game mode will be receiving some massive VFX updates with patch 11.8, something that ARAM has not received in quite some time.

In a recent tweet, VFX artist Kevin “Sirhaian” Leroy highlighted some of the tweaks that the Howling Abyss would receive in this update.

Coming in 11.8 (PBE tomorrow), the Howling Abyss (ARAM) is getting a little bit of VFX love! We've cleaned up some of the older VFXs: Poro-Snaxes are cuter, and Snowball should be a bit more easy to read.



More info in this thread~

Sirhaian pointed out:

“Coming in 11.8 (PBE tomorrow), the Howling Abyss (ARAM) is getting a little bit of VFX love! We’ve cleaned up some of the older VFXs; Poro-Snaxes are cuter, and Snowball should be a bit easier to read.”

Full League of Legends ARAM VFX changelist

pls always feed the poros, don't let your poro-snaxes go to waste

Sirhaian also gave a complete list of all the changes that the League of Legends devs are planning for the ARAM VFX upgrade:

Snowball

New missile that should match the hitbox a bit better

New target hit

New end of missile miss

New target tag

New recast New tagged activation

New arrival hit

The Snowball Summoner Spell has also been cleaned up. It should feel a bit more modern and readable. Hitting and missing are now two different effects, to make sure you know when you hit. And there's now a slight reactivation effect above the tagged target once you start dashing.

Poros

New porosnax icon

New porosnax missile going from you to the closest poro in an arc, with new and cute SFX!

Poros now stop and open wide when they see a porosnax coming their way, with hearts on their eyes

New cute little chomp VFX and SFX when poros receive their porosnax

New "happy circles" hearts VFXs while poros are happy and fed, with hearts on their eyes while circling around

Added hearts VFXs that follow a poro forever once it is fed at least once

New, more ceremonial poro explosion effect once they have been fed ten times and explode in several other poros

And another small change: the respawn effect. It was previously using a hardcoded, very old blue streak effect. We've made a new one that should feel a bit more modern.

Health Relics

New Relic VFX (the floating cross)

New pick-up VFX (for the one picking it up)

New healed VFX (for everyone healed in the area)

Others

New Respawn effect

Cleaned up Turret glows and added some subtle falling cold smoke

Sirhaian added that the VFX updates that the devs are planning for League of Legends' ARAM are more of a passion project, which will not affect the core gameplay mechanics of the alternate mode in any way.

The ARAM VFX updates should arrive with League of Legends patch 11.8.