League of Legends Asian Games 2023 Playoffs recap: South Korea bags gold medal, Chinese Taipei and China grab silver and bronze

The League of Legends Asian Games 2023 has officially concluded, with South Korea winning the event and bringing the gold medal home. Chinese Taipei put up a valiant effort and had a great run at the event, beating strong teams such as Vietnam. Unfortunately, the South Korean squad proved to be too strong for them, and they had to settle for the silver medal.

Other notable highlights of the playoffs stage include China grabbing the bronze medal over Vietnam. Here is everything you need to know about what happened during the playoffs stage of League of Legends Asian Games 2023.

Day 1: The top dogs make their way to the Final Four

The first day of the playoffs stage saw the four strongest teams at the tournament, China, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Vietnam, dominate their respective best-of-three series' in 2-0 fashion, advancing further in the event. China comfortably made their way past Macau in the best-of-three series, with China's ADC Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao going deathless.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia proved to be no match for the indomitable South Korean roster, with Jungler Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok running wild on Summoners Rift with a 21/0/15 KDA in the series.

The final two matchups saw Chinese Taipei breeze past Malaysia. Chinese Taipei's Mid-laner Chu "FoFo" Chun-Lan had extremely strong games on Neeko and Tristana.

In the last game, Vietnam pummeled India in back-to-back games, which ended at 16 minutes. The Indian roster simply couldn't keep up with Vietnam's aggression and collapsed.

Day 2: South Korea defeats China in marquee League of Legends Asian Games 2023 matchup

The two matches of the semifinal stage included the highly anticipated matchup between South Korea and China and Chinese Taipei facing off against Vietnam. In a surprising turn of events, South Korea comfortably won the series against the main rivals in a 2-0 fashion. They faced a couple of roadblocks, but their teamfighting and individual prowess proved to be far better than China's.

In the second game of the day, Chinese Taipei routed Vietnam with FoFo and ADC Chiu "Doggo" Tzu-Chuan having great individual performances across both games. Vietnam were only able to muster up six kills in the series, and the team looked like they were never in their zone from the get-go.

Day 3: South Korea wins League of Legends Asian Games 2023

The final day started off with the bronze medal matchup at the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 between China and Vietnam.

Vietnam surprised many people after winning the first game of the series. The Chinese squad looked rough, with not a lot of team coordination shown in game one. The swap of Jungler Zhao "JieJie" Li-Jie with Peng "XUN" Li-Xun proved to be enough for them to get back on track and reverse sweep the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

In the most important matchup of the event, South Korea won the gold medal at the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 after a clean 2-0 victory against Chinese Taipei.

The latter showed great resistance, but it was simply not enough as South Korea's ADC Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk's phenomenal performance, coupled with the rest of the team's work, incredible macro decisions, and excellent teamfighting.

With the end of League of Legends Asian Games 2023, fans got to witness the true potential of esports as a future medal event. The enormous amounts of support and interest in social media should definitely warrant esports as a legitimate medal sport in other sporting events in the future.