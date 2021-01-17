League of Legends Champions Korea 2021 Day Four: KT and HLE register their first wins of the season

The fourth day of the 2021 League of Legends Champions Korea Spring Split saw KT Rolster and Hanwha Life Esports getting their first tournament points.

Liiv SANDBOX lost their second successive match of game-week 1, and DRX registered the first loss to their LCK 2021 record.

KT showed sheer dominance in the first League of Legends clash of the day and comfortably won 2-0. Conversely, HLE had to go 3 games to clinch their point with a scoreline of 2-1.

League of Legends Champions Korea 2021 Day Four: Match details

Day 4 score lines:

Liiv SANDBOX 0-2 kt Rolster

Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 DRX

Match 1: Liiv SANDBOX vs. KT Rolster

In the first League of Legends match, KT Rolster snowballed throughout the game. Mid laner Son “Ucal” Woo-hyeon had a brilliant game with his Victor, dealing a total of 30K damage. This was more than his teammates combined.

That is one BIG Viktor...😳



KT gets the ace and goes up 1-0 in the series! #LCK pic.twitter.com/63KsaBpQ5T — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 16, 2021

There was a close teamfight near the Baron pit, but Ucal survived well to lead the team to victory.

The second game of the League of Legends series saw a closer contest. Liiv SANDBOX collected the dragon stacks well, and the global gold difference was quite close. KT's top laner Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon played well on Quinn. But he slipped once in the sidelanes.

With a final ACE, @KTRolster_tw gets their first win of the 2021 #LCK season! pic.twitter.com/zjRTu2dzAx — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 16, 2021

However, KT Rolster overcame the situation through strategic team fights. All five members showed proper synergy and took the game towards a 2-0 victory. Ucal was elected as MVP for the second time in the day.

Match 2: Hanwha Life Esports vs. DRX

#LoL #LCK #첫승리 #달콤하다 #HLEWIN



오늘 접전 끝에 DRX를 상대로 승리하며 기분 좋은 첫 승리를 가져왔습니다! 응원해주신 팬분들께 감사드립니다✌️



We won our first win of the season today against the DRX! Thank you for supporting us. pic.twitter.com/avYQ3NQH8a — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) January 16, 2021

Hanwha Life Esports and DRX had a close 2-1 fight. The former had their dominance over DRX from the very first minute of the game.

HLE led in both top and bot lanes. Lee “DuDu” Dong-ju’s Camille and Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon’s Twisted Fate dominated the Rift. DRX did not stand a chance after Hanwha Life Esports took over the Baron.

DRX continues to take big fights and we're going to game 3! #LCK pic.twitter.com/1yTWcmdLZV — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 16, 2021

DRX tied the series by winning the second game. Their jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon’s Graves collected several kills from the early game. The movements of DRX were unpredictable as they were all over the Rift. They didn't give HLE any chance to come back into the game.

The ACE that sealed the fate of the match! @HLEofficial take the series 2-1! #LCK pic.twitter.com/f9h9GCdiO5 — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 16, 2021

The decider game was close from the very beginning to the last second. Both HLE and DRX made a few mistakes in the continuing skirmishes.

Hanwha Life Esports took more dragons while DRX went ahead in global gold by a narrow margin. However, HLE had an engaging composition. DRX fought hard, but it was not enough for a comeback. Hanwha Life Esports destroyed DRX’s last Nexus by winning the series 2-1.

Chovy with his third MVP tag in the tournament (Image via LCK)

Chovy is currently the mid-laner in form. He won the League of Legends MVP for the second time in the day and for the third time in LCK 2021.