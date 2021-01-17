League of Legends Champions Korea 2021 Day Four: KT and HLE register their first wins of the season

The fourth day of the 2021 League of Legends Champions Korea Spring Split saw KT Rolster and Hanwha Life Esports getting their first tournament points.
Liiv SANDBOX lost their second successive match of game-week 1, and DRX registered the first loss to their LCK 2021 record.
KT showed sheer dominance in the first League of Legends clash of the day and comfortably won 2-0. Conversely, HLE had to go 3 games to clinch their point with a scoreline of 2-1.
League of Legends Champions Korea 2021 Day Four: Match details
Day 4 score lines:
- Liiv SANDBOX 0-2 kt Rolster
- Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 DRX
Match 1: Liiv SANDBOX vs. KT Rolster
In the first League of Legends match, KT Rolster snowballed throughout the game. Mid laner Son “Ucal” Woo-hyeon had a brilliant game with his Victor, dealing a total of 30K damage. This was more than his teammates combined.
There was a close teamfight near the Baron pit, but Ucal survived well to lead the team to victory.
The second game of the League of Legends series saw a closer contest. Liiv SANDBOX collected the dragon stacks well, and the global gold difference was quite close. KT's top laner Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon played well on Quinn. But he slipped once in the sidelanes.
However, KT Rolster overcame the situation through strategic team fights. All five members showed proper synergy and took the game towards a 2-0 victory. Ucal was elected as MVP for the second time in the day.
Match 2: Hanwha Life Esports vs. DRX
Hanwha Life Esports and DRX had a close 2-1 fight. The former had their dominance over DRX from the very first minute of the game.
HLE led in both top and bot lanes. Lee “DuDu” Dong-ju’s Camille and Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon’s Twisted Fate dominated the Rift. DRX did not stand a chance after Hanwha Life Esports took over the Baron.
DRX tied the series by winning the second game. Their jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon’s Graves collected several kills from the early game. The movements of DRX were unpredictable as they were all over the Rift. They didn't give HLE any chance to come back into the game.
The decider game was close from the very beginning to the last second. Both HLE and DRX made a few mistakes in the continuing skirmishes.
Hanwha Life Esports took more dragons while DRX went ahead in global gold by a narrow margin. However, HLE had an engaging composition. DRX fought hard, but it was not enough for a comeback. Hanwha Life Esports destroyed DRX’s last Nexus by winning the series 2-1.
Chovy is currently the mid-laner in form. He won the League of Legends MVP for the second time in the day and for the third time in LCK 2021.Published 17 Jan 2021, 14:25 IST