DWG Kia took down T1 in LCK 2021's clash of titans, Gumayusi got the first pentakill of the season

DWG KIA were the winners of the highly-anticipated LCK 2021 tie between itand T1. The series was very close until the end, but DK came out on top with a scoreline of 2-1.

The match between DK vs T1 broke a record, being the most-watched game in LCK's history with 802K online viewers.

Fan-favorite Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok's comeback on the competitive roster for T1 was one of the key attractions, resulting in a gargantuan audience.

T1’s ADC Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong was on fire during his first LCK split. The 18-year-old scored consecutive pentakills and quadrakills against the 2020 world champions and KeSPA Cup winner, DWG KIA. His magical Aphelios show could not help T1 to grab the final points.

LCK 2021 Match details: T1 vs DWG Kia

Game 1

T1 vs DK was the second match of the LCK 2021's third-day fixtures. T1’s legendary mid laner, Faker, started for the first time in this year's LCK to add experience against the heavyweight opponents.

The first game was all about T1’s class in teamfighting. Gumayusi scored the first pentakill of the season in a teamfight by the dragon pit. The objective fights that followed were equally breathtaking. T1 took game one to lead the series 1-0.

T1's jungler Choi "Ellim" El-lim was elected as the MVP for the second time in this year's LCK.

Game 2

DWG Kia did not go down helplessly after the first loss. They started taking control of the game from the top side of the map from the very first minute.

The game started looking one-sided as DK's veteran jungler Kim “Khan” Dong-ha used "Lane Kingdom" to trouble his opponent, Gnar. He was elected as the well-deserved MVP of the game for his brilliant jungling showcase with Gangplank.

Heo “ShowMaker” Su stole the Baron with his Zoe as they proceeded to destroy T1’s Nexus, leveling the series at 1-1.

Game 3

The deciding match of the day was all about ShowMaker’s Zoe versus Gumayusi’s Samira. It was a battle of win-conditions that both teams have showcased throughout the series.

DWG Kia kept racking up dragon stacks through lane priority, while Gumayusi’s Samira was scaling to the point where she was out of control. Gumayushi got yet another quadrakill, but in the end, through area control near objectives, DK got the better of T1.

Zoe's poke proved to be the key component in destroying the layers of shields that T1 had put up. DK’s side lane control allowed them to get all the objectives, eventually coming out victorious in the end.

While T1 fans were disappointed with Faker's performance, DWG Kia's ShowMaker continued his brilliant form, winning the MVP of the tie-decider.