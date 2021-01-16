Gen.G continue their unbeaten LCK 2021 run with four consecutive wins, Bdd steals the show

Gen.G's splendid run continued as it beat Fredit BRION 2-0 comfortably to claim LCK 2021 spring split's pole position after day three.

Gen.G took down Fredit BRION with no difficulties in the first tie of the day with a 2-0 scoreline. The former are yet to lose a first match in LCK 2021, comfortably sitting in first position on the league table.

This series began with a clean draft from the Gen.G squad. Gen.G look well-rounded with a good frontline in Renekton and Galio. The backline was well set, too, with Lillia, Syndra, and Kai’Sa. BRO, on the other hand, went for a risky draft that didn’t pay off since they couldn’t snowball.

Gen.G kept its roster the same as day one, whereas it was the first matchday for BRO in the LCK 2021 campaign.

LCK 2021 Match details: Gen.G vs Fredit BRION

Game 1

Gen.G went about things smoothly from the first minute of game 1. Each team member got synced perfectly to string up Fredit BRION within 30 minutes.

Its mid-laner Gwak, “Bdd” Bo-Seong, roamed to get first blood in the top lane after successfully finishing his laning phase.

Bdd gets caught, but the squad isn't far behind with the backup...



GEN goes up 1-0 on the series! #LCK

Top laner Kim “Rascal” Gwang-hee got elected as MVP for the second time in the tournament. He managed the side lanes effectively with his well-fed and tanky Renekton. He was at a disadvantage with a matchup against Quinn but handled it well.

Game 1 reports (Image via LCK)

The bottom lane was dominated by Gen.G's Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk. BRO's Aphelios did not stand a chance against Ruler's Kai'Sa. He was successful in performing the clean-up duty well.

Game 2

Gen.G were riding on the momentum in the second tie. Bdd, the MVP of the game, made the difference with his versatile Jhin-play.

💯% votes by casters for Bdd being the player of the game.

💯% votes by casters for Bdd being the player of the game.

He took control of his lane opponent and became the carry for his team.

Our BRO heard you talking about LCK Gnar...

Even though Rascal got solo killed in the top lane, it didn't impact GEN. GEN closed out the game with a 2-0 victory.

LCK's day three tie did not take long as GEN destroyed BRO's nexus just before the 28th minute into the game.

Upcoming fixtures for Gen.G and Fredit BRION

Gen.G is off to a great start in the split, securing four consecutive wins. They are one of the few teams that haven't changed their roster from last year. The team is looking organized in the drafting phase and in-game. Next week, they’ll face a harder challenger in T1.

Our hot start keeps on going!🔥



We welcome @Brionesports to the LCK with a 2-0 victory! 2-0 for opening week, what more can we ask for? #GenGLoL 😎

Fredit BRION will turn up next against Afreeca Freecs on the last matchday of LCK 2021's week one.