League of Legends dev provides “Quick Gameplay Thoughts” on preseason 11 in latest blog post

The League of Legends preseason 11 update brought massive changes to items and general champion itemization.

Not only did the new mythic items change the meta completely, but it also brought in a lot of gameplay tweaks, which makes League of Legends feel like an entirely new game.

The League of Legends patch 10.23 update brought a lot to the table, and while some new items were underwhelming, many were utterly broken.

Riot Games indeed needs to bring in many balance tweaks to the MOBA, and League of Legends gameplay design director Mark 'Scruffy' Yetter opened up previously about the tweaks that the devs wish to bring in patch 10.24.

And in their recent blog post titled "Quick Gameplay Thoughts," Scruffy further outlined some additional changes for future patches.

Gameplay thoughts today have an initial recap of our thoughts and reactions to the preseason items and shop work.



Things are moving very fast so there is a lot more that we are planning for 10.25 (as you already know)https://t.co/nhhaGwgBPv — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 20, 2020

He said:

Massive balance changes planned for League of legends patch 10.24

In the blog post, Scruffy shared some thoughts on the changes that League of Legends needs in the following updates.

In terms of items balance changes, he outlined the following:

Nerfing specific Item procs to reduce overall burst damage.

Provide more counterplay options to players by improving item reliability.

Try and make every champion viable and meta through item diversity.

Increase focus on building situational items and not just meta builds.

Even though snowball is slightly down in preseason, Riot will not address the issue just yet.

Item tweaks will not be the only update that he talked about in the upcoming League of Legends patch, as there will be some significant visual upgrades as well, especially when it comes to the item shop.

Scruffy pointed out the following visual changes:

Bring in more icon clarity in the next League of Legends patches.

Increase readability and tone down the "intensity and amount of detail in background elements and making sure the foreground and background have strong contrast for a clear silhouette."

Bring in icon rendering for visual quality and art style.

Tweak item icon design in instances where two icons look very similar.

Bring in shop scaling to match player references.

Have a quick access panel to help players spend less time in base surfing through icons.

He outlined an incredible number of changes that the League of Legends devs will want to bring to the MOBA in future updates. And it would seem that Riot has its work cut out in balancing the game before the regular season officially takes off.