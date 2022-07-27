League of Legends LCK sets up additional security measures in LoL Park after players receive threats

League of Legends Korean league will be putting up additional safety measures in LoL Park starting today as they seek to provide more safety to participating players.

LoL Park is the league's primary venue in Seoul, and the center will now see tightened security following the threats made to both teams and players in recent weeks.

In a Twitter statement, the LCK officials notified fans that:

“Recently, we have been informed of threats to the personal safety of LCK teams and players. The LCK finds these absolutely unacceptable. We cannot overlook these incidents and will take action by filing reports and requesting investigations.

It continued:

When considering the proximity of the audience to the stage in the LCK Arena, it has been decided to preemptively implement the following measures to protect the safety of players and visitors.”

The decision comes as a response to some of the recent threats that players and their organizations have received from fans. One of the most notable incidents concerns KT Rolster, who, on July 18, 2022, condemned fans for sending a box containing weapons to their practice facility.

The organization called it a “violation of rights” and even provided a statement on the matter on social media. Hence, the LCK officials will not be cutting corners regarding player and audience safety at their venue, which is why they will be upping security for the league.

Fans now entering the LoL Park arena will be required to go through additional checks before making their way in. Special security personnel will be deployed, and audiences will also be subjected to thorough bag inspections while they go through the standard metal detector checks.

The officials wrote:

“These measures may cause some inconveniences when entering LCK Arena, but we ask for your understanding and cooperation as we try to provide a safer and more pleasant environment for players and visitors.”

The threats to players have risen considerably in LCK over the last couple of seasons. Things have gotten so bad with toxic fans that organizations like T1 are forced to sue community members for vulgarity.

Even League of Legends icon and celebrated Korean esports professional Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok was not spared from this behavior, raising concerns over the future of the esport in the region.

