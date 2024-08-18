League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs: All qualified teams, schedule, and more

With the conclusion of the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Regular Season, the Playoff stage is set to start on August 23, 2024. Gen.G emerged as the clear leader of the split, securing first place with an impressive record of 17 wins and just one loss. Having already claimed the last four LCK titles, the team is now aiming for their second LCK championship this year.

The playoff stage of the LCK for this split holds significant importance, as only the champion will earn a direct spot in the LoL Worlds 2024. Notably, Gen.G already qualified for Worlds as it won the MSI trophy earlier this year.

This article highlights all the qualified teams for the LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs, the match schedule, how fans can watch them, and more details.

All qualified teams for the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs

The LCK Regular Season turned out to be a predominantly one-sided competition, with Gen.G dominating every opponent they faced during the split. Their sole defeat came at the hands of KT Rolster. In contrast, T1, last year's LoL Worlds champion, delivered a rather disappointing performance this split. The team encountered several surprising losses against underdogs.

Importantly, the LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs will be played in League of Legends patch 14.16. With that in mind, here are the Regular Season standings:

Position Team Matches Played

Wins Losses 1 Gen.G Esports 18 17 1 2 Hanwha Life Esports 18 14 4 3 Dplus 18 13 5 4 T1 18 11 7 5 KT Rolster 18 9 9 6 FearX 18 8 10 7 Kwangdong Freecs 18 7 11 8 Nongshim 18 5 13 9 DRX 18 4 14 10 BRION 18 2 16

Out of the ten teams, just six have advanced to the Playoffs. Teams ranked from third to sixth will determine their further advancement in the initial round, whereas the top two teams can now take a breather and prepare for the second round of the Playoffs.

Here are the six teams that qualified for the Playoff Stage:

Gen.G Esports Hanwha Life Esports Dplus T1 KT Rolster FearX

Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports have moved on to the second round, while the remaining teams will face off in single-elimination matches in a best-of-five format during the first round.

League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs: Schedule

LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs schedule (Image via LCK)

As Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports have already qualified for Round 2, the third-placed team, Dplus, can choose between KT Rolster and FearX as its Round 1 opponents. Notably, Dplus chose FearX, so T1 will face KT Rolster.

The LCK Playoff Stage starts on August 23, 2024, and concludes on September 9, 2024. The schedule for the Playoffs games can be seen below:

Round 1

Match Date Time Result Dplus vs FearX August 23, 2024 1 am PST/10 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

Dplus won 3-1 T1 vs KT Rolster August 24, 2024 11 pm PST (August 23)/8 am CET/11:30 am IST/3 pm KST T1 won 3-1

The teams that emerge victorious from this initial round will move on to Round 2, where they will compete against Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports. The losers will be eliminated. Notably, Gen.G secured the top position in the Regular Season, granting them the privilege of selecting their opponent for Round 2.

Round 2

Match Date Time Result GenG vs Dplus August 28, 2024 1 am PST/10 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

TBD HLE vs T1 August 29, 2024 1 am PST/10 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST TBD

*NOTE: The subsequent matchup schedules will be updated in this article.

How to watch League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs matches

If fans want to watch the LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs live, they must visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Moreover, several League of Legends streamers will host watch parties on their respective Twitch channels.

