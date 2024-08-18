  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs: All qualified teams, schedule, and more

League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs: All qualified teams, schedule, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 24, 2024 11:20 GMT
League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs teams and schedule
League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs teams, schedule, and more (Image via LCK)

With the conclusion of the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Regular Season, the Playoff stage is set to start on August 23, 2024. Gen.G emerged as the clear leader of the split, securing first place with an impressive record of 17 wins and just one loss. Having already claimed the last four LCK titles, the team is now aiming for their second LCK championship this year.

The playoff stage of the LCK for this split holds significant importance, as only the champion will earn a direct spot in the LoL Worlds 2024. Notably, Gen.G already qualified for Worlds as it won the MSI trophy earlier this year.

This article highlights all the qualified teams for the LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs, the match schedule, how fans can watch them, and more details.

All qualified teams for the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs

also-read-trending Trending

The LCK Regular Season turned out to be a predominantly one-sided competition, with Gen.G dominating every opponent they faced during the split. Their sole defeat came at the hands of KT Rolster. In contrast, T1, last year's LoL Worlds champion, delivered a rather disappointing performance this split. The team encountered several surprising losses against underdogs.

Importantly, the LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs will be played in League of Legends patch 14.16. With that in mind, here are the Regular Season standings:

PositionTeamMatches Played
WinsLosses
1Gen.G Esports18171
2Hanwha Life Esports18144
3Dplus18135
4T118117
5KT Rolster1899
6FearX18810
7Kwangdong Freecs18711
8Nongshim18513
9DRX18414
10BRION18216

Also read: League of Legends patch 14.16 notes (August 14, 2024)

Out of the ten teams, just six have advanced to the Playoffs. Teams ranked from third to sixth will determine their further advancement in the initial round, whereas the top two teams can now take a breather and prepare for the second round of the Playoffs.

Here are the six teams that qualified for the Playoff Stage:

  1. Gen.G Esports
  2. Hanwha Life Esports
  3. Dplus
  4. T1
  5. KT Rolster
  6. FearX

Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports have moved on to the second round, while the remaining teams will face off in single-elimination matches in a best-of-five format during the first round.

Also read: LoLdle answers 773 (Sunday, August 18, 2024)

League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs: Schedule

LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs schedule (Image via LCK)
LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs schedule (Image via LCK)

As Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports have already qualified for Round 2, the third-placed team, Dplus, can choose between KT Rolster and FearX as its Round 1 opponents. Notably, Dplus chose FearX, so T1 will face KT Rolster.

The LCK Playoff Stage starts on August 23, 2024, and concludes on September 9, 2024. The schedule for the Playoffs games can be seen below:

Round 1

MatchDateTimeResult
Dplus vs FearXAugust 23, 2024 1 am PST/10 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
Dplus won 3-1
T1 vs KT RolsterAugust 24, 2024 11 pm PST (August 23)/8 am CET/11:30 am IST/3 pm KST T1 won 3-1

The teams that emerge victorious from this initial round will move on to Round 2, where they will compete against Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports. The losers will be eliminated. Notably, Gen.G secured the top position in the Regular Season, granting them the privilege of selecting their opponent for Round 2.

Round 2

MatchDateTimeResult
GenG vs DplusAugust 28, 20241 am PST/10 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST
TBD
HLE vs T1August 29, 20241 am PST/10 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KSTTBD

*NOTE: The subsequent matchup schedules will be updated in this article.

How to watch League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs matches

If fans want to watch the LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs live, they must visit the following websites:

Moreover, several League of Legends streamers will host watch parties on their respective Twitch channels.

Check out more League of Legends news updates:

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी