League of Legends: LCS Spring Split 2021 enjoys 30% increased viewership

As Cloud9 earned their spot in the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2021 through their LCS top spot, an impressive stat regarding the LCS Spring Split membership has been made public by Riot Games.

The LCS witnessed an extraordinary 30-percent increase in hours watched year-over-year for all of spring, across all platforms and co-streamers.

Friday Night League of Legends’ Average Minute Audience (AMA) also increased by a significant 70-percent since the launch of Friday broadcasts last summer.

The Mid-Season Showdown Finals of League of Legends also enjoyed a large viewership. It had a peak of 416,000 views across Twitch and YouTube, an increase of 7% year-over-year, and an average minute audience of 281,000.

Riot also stated that the LCS remains the third-most-popular professional sports league in the United States among 18- to 34-year-olds, based on live average minute audience.

League of Legends LCS: Viewership increased by 30% in hours watched year over year for Spring Split 2021

The past season saw Riot giving the LCS a significant revamp with a new logo, graphics, and a reworked weekend schedule. They showed off a new LCS studio for the analysts, where the on-air talent could be featured online and in person.

The finals of the playoffs had its venue in the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and even hosted the return of one of League of Legends’ favorite bands, PENTAKILL.

Advertisement

See you in summer! 🥲 — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) April 26, 2021

Riot stated, as part of League of Legends’ future in terms of the LCS, that:

“We’ll kick off the 2021 LCS Summer Split on Friday, June 4th at 1:00 PM PT. You’ll continue to see the LCS Analyst Studio in use by our hosts and gradually other analysts, shoutcasters, teams, and (eventually) fans as local regulations allow. Summer’s opening game will be Cloud9 vs. Team Liquid, a rematch of the MSS Grand Final.”