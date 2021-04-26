PSG Talon will be heading into the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational without their star AD carry Unified

PSG Talon’s star League of Legends AD carry Wong “Unified” Chun Kit will not be able to make it to the 2021 Mid-Season invitational due to poor health.

Unified has been suffering from a recurring case of pneumothorax for quite some time now. His lungs are not in great shape, especially considering the pandemic which has been affecting the world for the last year.

Hence, PCS’ runner-up Spring Split team Beyond Gaming will be lending their AD carry Chiu “Doggo” Tzu-Chuan to PSG Talon for the MSI tournament, and this temporary transfer was cleared by Riot Games.

Regardless of the situations we keep walking forward.



Thank you for all the support PSG TLN army. Let's #BREAKOUT during #MSI2021 — PSG TALON #MSI2021 (@PSG_Talon) April 25, 2021

Unified was one of the biggest reasons behind PSG Talon’s success during the League of Legends PCS 2021 Spring Split. He was primarily known for his signature Kai’Sa, Tristana, and Aphelios picks.

Unified ended the split with an incredible K/D/A of 14.6, which is the highest among all the players who will be attending the MSI this year.

Hence, Unified's absence is a loss not just for PSG Talon but also for the PCS as they will not have one of their best performers on the international stage.

Unified will miss out on the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2021

Update regarding our roster heading into MSI

We wish Unified a speedy recovery 😥😥 #PCS #LOL #MSI pic.twitter.com/ee4GgO8WAj — PSG TALON #MSI2021 (@PSG_Talon) April 25, 2021

In a recent tweet, PSG Talon wrote a heartfelt message to their League of Legends fans to update them on Unified's condition:

Advertisement

"To our fans and the wider League of Legends community, we would like to update everyone on the health situation of our ADC Unified on the eve of MSI. Throughout Spring, Unified has been suffering from pneumothorax (a condition where air leaks into the space between the lungs and chest wall causing it to collapse) and has been in and out of hospital over the past several weeks. His condition has been kept private per Unified's request throughout this period."

"Since winning the PCS Spring Split and qualifying for MSI, PSG Talon management have been in close discussions with Unified and his doctor regarding air travel. Upon assessing the risks of flying (where there is increased air pressure during flight), we have collectively decided that Unified will remain in Hong Kong and not take part at MSI in Iceland."

PSG Talon fans are wishing Unified a speedy recovery, and many in the region will be quite excited to see just how well the new ADC Doggo fits into the roster ahead of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2021.