League of Legends LEC Week 4 Day 1 results: Fnatic throws the game to give Schalke 04 a win 

Of the 5 games played in the LEC today, only 2 of them paired teams together that match relatively close on the standings board. However, that didn't stop the excitement from pouring out after a few key team fights that decided the matches.

Fnatic and Schalke 04 battled back and forth until the former threw a 3k gold lead away along with their momentum to open the door for their opponent to win.

Fourth-place in the LEC, MAD Lions bested Misfits after a monster game from Carzzy, and Rogue put last-place SK Gaming in the ground.

League of Legends LEC results after Fnatic hands Schalke 04 the win

Astralis finds 3rd win of the Summer Split and kills Vitality's momentum

After beating G2 last week, Vitality looked to be a strong competitor in the LEC. Astralis found two kills early on that led to a teamfight at Herald which granted MagiFelix a double kill on Akali.

Vitality managed to snag Herald as well as 3 drakes after the first one went to Astralis, but MagiFelix, WhiteKnight, and Jeskla cleaned up multiple fights. Astralis snowballed for the rest of the game, reaching victory after a 5-0 ace near the 23 minute mark.

Rogue steamrolls SK Gaming without a single drake

SK Gaming's 3 drakes were about all that fell their way against a strong Rogue team at 6-2 in Week 4 of the LEC.

4 of Rogue's members finished the game deathless, aiding their 12-1 kill count landslide.

Rogue's Trymbi, Larssen, and Hans Sama all participated in 10 of the team's 12 kills. SK's Blue picked up first blood during the Herald fight around nine and a half minutes into the game, but Rogue stomped afterwards.

MAD Lions' Carzzy grabs 12 kills against second-place Misfits in their win

MAD Lions' ADC displayed a breathtaking performance against Misfits, finishing the game deathless with 12 kills and 8 assists. The bot lane for Misfits gave away 9 deaths combined after a series of successful dives from MAD Lions in the LEC Week 4 Day 1 match.

The Leona/Kalista combo worked well for MAD Lions as they cruised past Misfits. Vetheo on Leblanc was the only Misfits member to obtain more kills than deaths, finishing at 4-3-2.

Fnatic blows the door wide open for Schalke 04 to take the win right from under them

It's like you know when to lose...just when everything goes well, the team throws another game just like the first 2 games of the split 🙃 the only time they fought 5v5 this game they 5-0'd schalke, then they decide to fight 4v5 to make it more balanced 🙃 — Nowayout (@AlexandruNoWay) July 2, 2021

Fnatic and Schalke 04 tossed the lead back and forth for a bit before a team fight in the latter's jungle led to an elder drake. At 29 minutes, Fnatic's Adam still had a death timer ticking as they decided to turn on Schalke and lost.

Brokenblade's immaculate Lee Sin ult tossed Tristana back into the fight, leading to a 5-1 team-fight win for Schalke after Adam came in late. The game turned for Schalke as they gradually pushed Fnatic around to climb the ranks in the LEC.

G2 continues to drop on the standings board after EXCEL bashes them

G2 Losing has become so normal that It doesn't surprises me anymore, I don't know if it's a Wunder/Jankos/Caps/Reklles/Mikyx/Grabbz/Nelson issue, but it's gotten to the point where it's not even funny anymore



Stop memeing, GET YOUR SHIT STRAIGHT GUYS, I BEG YOU #LEC #G2ARMY — PlasmaOmega (@PlasmaOmegaX) July 2, 2021

After starting the LEC Summer Split 4-1, G2 drops to 4-4, losing 3 games straight. EXCEL's Nukeduck popped off with Leblanc, finishing 7-0-7 with 93% kill participation.

Caps didn't show up to play against Nukeduke and the rest of EXCEL as he displayed a 1-6-0 score. G2 managed to grab 2 drakes to EXCEL's one but surrendered baron and, eventually, the game.

