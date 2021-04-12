MAD Lions’ Elyoya wins “Rookie of the Split” award for League of Legends 2021 LEC Spring

The 2021 League of Legends LEC Spring Split grand finals was by far one of the most exciting best-of-5 series in the history of the European league.

MAD Lions were down 2-0 in the beginning just to come back strong and reverse sweep Rogue, taking home the title of the best League of Legends team in Europe

Over the years, the LEC has garnered a reputation for being a region that harbors some of the most talented pool of rookies in professional League of Legends, and MAD Lions is almost entirely made up of rookies.

During the season 10 Summer and Spring Split, jungler Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla, support Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser, and ADC Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság showed a lot of promise. Hence, LEC fans were quite excited to see just how well MAD Lions would do heading into the 2021 Spring Split.

Though they had a rough start to the regular season, they more than made up for it when they smashed G2 Esports in the semifinals just to go on and defeat Rogue later in the Grand Finals.

After securing the Spring title, MAD Lions’ rookie jungler Elyoya was awarded the “Rookie of the Split” award for his phenomenal performance not just throughout the regular season but in the playoffs as well.

Elyoya has been a better and one of the more consistent League of Legends junglers in the LEC Spring Split. This was the first season that he was playing under the MAD Lions banner, and the rookie was able to help the squad out tremendously with his jungle mechanics.

MAD Lions started season 11 with two new additions to the lineup: Irfan “Armut” Berk in the top lane and Elyoya in the jungle.

Both these additions to the squad were instrumental in helping MAD Lions win the title, and Armut specifically had a stellar performance in his Wukong during the finals versus Rogue.

Elyoya, according to Oracle’s Elixir, has been one of the best-performing junglers in the entirety of the League of Legends LEC Spring Split.

He boasted the second-most kills, the second-highest KDA, and the highest kill participation percentage out of all the European junglers, along with being very flexible with his champion pool.

According to the League of Legends fandom website, Elyoya had played 11 unique champions throughout the entirety of the Spring Split.

His vast pool of jungle champions made it quite hard for his opponents to target him in the pick-and-ban phase, thereby allowing him to get his hands on some comfort picks to pilot in the game.

MAD Lions fans will be quite excited to see just how well Elyoya and his team perform in the upcoming Mid Season Invitational, which is set to take place next month.