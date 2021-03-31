The Group Stage draws for the League of Legends MSI 2021 have been announced

With the League of Legends professional stage well into its playoff stage, it’s time that players get excited about the upcoming international event.

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational or the MSI is just around the corner. Fans of the MOBA will once again get to see the top teams across the major regions fight it out for the title of “the best in the world.”

The MSI was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With G2 Esports being the winners in 2019, the European side still held on to the crown as champions.

With the international competition being announced once again in 2021 (to be held in Iceland along with stage 2 of the Valorant Champions Masters), fans are once again excited about the level of competition that League of Legends Season 11 will bring to the table.

In a recent tweet, the official League of Legends Twitter handle revealed the draws for the group stage of the upcoming competition.

As the teams who are being seeded are yet to be decided, the group stage draws will feature the regions for now and will slot in the seeded teams once the grand finals for the Spring Split are done away with.

League of Legends MSI 2021 Group Stage draws

The League of Legends MSI 2021 will feature three groups, with four teams in each group.

Advertisement

The 12 chosen teams will be selected based on their results in international competitions in the last two years, including the Worlds Championship 2020.

Riot revealed the following group stage draws for the upcoming competition:

Group A:

LPL

VCS

LCL

LCO

Group B

LEC

PCS

TCL

CBLOL

Group C

LCK

LCS

LLA

LJL

MSI winner will get an additional spot at the League of Legends Worlds 2021

This year’s MSI will have something special in store for the region that wins the entire competition. The winning region will get an additional spot in League of Legends Worlds 2021.

Moreover, another additional spot will be handed out to the region that has the highest global ranking in 2021.

After the MSI event concludes, the global ranking of the season 2021 will be calculated, and the region that comes out on top will be provided with an additional slot at Worlds. However, if the winner of MSI is from the highest-ranked region, then the slot will be provided to the second-highest rank.

League of Legends MSI 2021 is all set to kick off on May 6th and will conclude on May 23.