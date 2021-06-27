League of Legends LEC Week 3 Day 2 results: G2 and Fnatic produce best game of Summer Split so far

The second day of Week 3 in the League of Legends LEC churned out games in all sorts of matchups based on teams' placements. G2 and Fnatic both sat at 4-2, aching to break the stalemate, but Fnatic vanquished G2 across the tumultuous back and forth fixtures.

SK Gaming finally found a new lease of life after defeating seventh place EXCEL. The next match was just as exhilarating as Misfits continued to show their dominance over Schalke 04, only conceding 4 kills, 2 towers, and a lone drake.

League of Legends LEC results after G2 and Fnatic brutal clash

SK Gaming pulls off upset to snap 6-game losing streak

SK vs XL - Highlights | Week 3 Day 2 S11 LEC Summer 2021 | SK Gaming vs Excel ... https://t.co/KO0UcPyAXY via @YouTube — Epic Skillshot (@EpicSkillshot) June 26, 2021

After starting the LEC Summer Split 0-6, SK Gaming rallied against EXCEL for their first points. The latter managed to stop SK's baron play after Dan dropped the Herald mid lane, but SK's Blue popped off after the dragon fight 23 minutes into the game.

From that point on, SK ran away with it thanks to Blue and Jezu's dominance.

Misfits display why they deserve first place spot against Schalke 04

So, when do we stop seeing Misfits run so far as sheer luck, and start giving them the credit a 5-1 team deserves? 🤔 #LEC — × Isa 🌻 × (@HextechThinker) June 26, 2021

For anyone who thinks Misfits have been riding on luck through their 5-1 start to the LEC Summer Split, those theories should be put to rest with their emphatic victory over Schalke 04. Razork's Rumble in the Jungle drilled through Schalke's team and allowed Misfits to win the objective count 16-3 and the kill count 21-4.

Schalke tried to pull off the Nocturne/Fiddlesticks combo, but Misfits secured the win with ease.

Rogue's Inspired leads them to victory over Astralis

RGE vs AST Highlights | LEC Summer 2021 W3D2 | Rogue vs Astralis https://t.co/DgJfTa875Y via @YouTube — RaZvY (@RaZvYR3D) June 26, 2021

As expected, Rogue outplayed Astralis in most areas of the game despite surrendering 2 drakes. Inspired gave Rogue the edge in most fights, with Odoamme participating in 12 of the team's 14 kills.

Astralis picked up 4 towers, 2 drakes, and a baron to go with their 6 kills, but Rogue simply outclassed them as the game progressed to Day 2 of Week 3 in the LEC.

Fnatic pulls away from G2's respectable aggression

top diff in jungle, top diff in top, top diff in mid, top diff in adc and top diff in support xD — PinguKevin (@PinguKevin) June 26, 2021

Perhaps the best game of Week 3, if not the Summer Split so far, was played between G2 and Fnatic as they battled it out through most of the game.

Early on, G2 picked up kills to find the lead, but Fnatic's Adam reigned supreme in Top Lane and cruised to finish at 8-2-5 by the end of the game. With both sitting at 4-2 in the LEC, the game was finely poised before Adam tipped the scales in Fnatic's favor.

Adam's Renekton led a 5-0 ace as Fnatic turned the game around after 16 minutes. 24 minutes in, Fnatic went on to take baron and G2 couldn't stop them afterwards.

Safe to say, the LEC never fails to deliver surprises.

Vitality's hot streak shocks MAD Lions

Vitality's ADC, Crownshot, showed up to play with his 7-0-7 Varus game that soared over Carzzy's 1-6-5 Kai'sa. Lider also dominated as Viego, picking up 8 kills and 6 assists on 3 deaths.

Vitality continues to rise in the LEC standings after defeating MAD Lions and matching their record.

