League of Legends LEC Week 3 Day 1 results: Lider's comfort pick leads to an underdog victory

The 3rd week in the LEC Summer Split got of to a great start with exciting matchups across the board. 4 of the 5 games played fell in favor of teams with better records than their opponents, leaving an upset to occur in the final game of Day 1.

Misfits are sitting pretty at a comfortable 5-1, securing a first-place spot as of now, while 4 teams hold a deadlock at second-place at 4-2. SK Gaming remains winless after 6 games, taking the last-place spot in the League of Legends European Championship.

League of Legends LEC results after a shocking final game

Misfits roll over EXCEL

In a landslide of 18-3 in kills and 14-0 in objectives, including 4 drakes, Misfits Gaming puts EXCEL in the dirt. Kryze's Nocturne Top Lane pick couldn't withstand HiRit's Gwen as well as Kobbe's impressive Kai'sa performance.

Razork picked up 15 takedowns on his team's 18 kills, with over 80% kill participation. EXCEL's Nukeduck was the only one to get going and ended with an even KDA.

MAD Lions keep SK Gaming winless

SK Gaming has yet to best a competitor in the LEC Summer split through 6 games, but they managed to put a dent in MAD Lions regardless. They lost in the kill count by 11 and objective count by 14, only taking one drake and one tower.

MAD Lion's Carzzy and Elyoya held up perfect games without a death and 13 of their team's 20 kills between them. Jezu and Blue for SK both finished at 3-3-2 by the end, barely able to break even.

Rogue picks 4 ranged champions in win over Shalke 04

Rogue pulled an interesting move by electing not to ban a 5th champion during selection. It proved null, however, as they swept over Shalke 04 behind Larssen's powerful Lucian game.

Shalke 04 decided to let LIMIT farm the majority of the ADC/Support duo, but the two racked up 9 of their teams 19 deaths.

Fnatic continues its win streak

After starting the LEC Summer Split 0-2, Fnatic moved to 4-2 after a 4 game win streak. Nisqy's Twisted Fate pick granted him the MVP in the game against Promisq's 0-3-8 Galio.

The kill count fared pretty close at 15-11 in favor of Fnatic, but Nisqy's team dominated in all other aspects.

Vitaltiy embarrasses G2 in a monster performance

As the underdog at 2-3 against G2's 4-1, Vitality dominated the Jinx pick for Rekkles with a LuLu counterpick. Though many suspect that LIDER's champion pool isn't deep enough to perform, he showed up to play with his comfort Ryze pick.

For the 6th straight game in the LEC Summer Split, G2 gave up the Rift Herald to opponents and lost every other battle they fought in against Vitality.

