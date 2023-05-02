League of Legends LoLdle 300: Answers for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

On May 3, 2023, LoLdle, an online puzzle game based on League of Legends, formally unveiled its 300th puzzle. The fan-made version of the popular Wordle has five modes to test players' knowledge of League of Legends and its expansive universe. Today's puzzle set is particularly challenging as some of the featured champions have a low rank pick rate.

This article includes solutions to every question in LoLdle puzzle number 300.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 300 (May 3, 2023)

The following are the answers to LoLdle puzzle number 300, which was published on May 3, 2023:

Classic: Skarner

Quote: Sett

Ability: Braum, Bonus: W

Emoji: Kayn

Splash Art: Udyr, Bonus: Default Udyr

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Here are the solutions to some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle:

May 2, 2023, LoLdle = LeBlanc, Kled, Evelynn, Singed, Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

As mentioned earlier, today's League of Legends LoLdle puzzle is fairly challenging. Despite being released in 2011, Skarner's recent pick rate is too low to predict with ease. As you can probably tell from his quote, Sett is a big favorite among the audience.

Recognizing Braum's ability shouldn't be too tough if you're an average Keria enjoyer. Since Kayn is less well-liked by fans, it makes it more difficult to guess his emoji. Finally, Udyr is not frequently selected in pro plays or ranks, making it hard to predict his splash.

