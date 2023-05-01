League of Legends LoLdle 299: Answers for Monday, May 2, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle officially unveiled its 299th guessing game for its global playerbase on May 2, 2023. Due to the presence of some unsung champions, today's answers were fairly challenging to predict. Wordle served as an inspiration for LoLdle, which has five modes to test players' familiarity with League of Legends and its expansive universe.

All answers to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 299 have been briefly covered in this article.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 299 (May 2, 2023)

The following are the solutions to LoLdle puzzle number 299, which was published on May 2, 2023:

Classic: LeBlanc

Quote: Kled

Ability: Evelynn, Bonus: W

Emoji: Singed

Splash Art: Miss Fortune, Bonus: Captain Fortune

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle

Here are the solutions to some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle:

May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

As for today's solutions for League of Legends LoLdle 299, the answer to the classic puzzle should be fairly simple, as LeBlanc is a fan favorite and pretty easy to guess. Kled, on the other hand, has a low pickrate in both ranked and pro games, making it difficult to guess his quote.

Evelynn's viability among junglers has increased significantly since the recent patch, so some may recognize her ability. Singed's emoji is much more difficult than the other answers today. Last but not least, Miss Fortune's splash art can be recognized naturally, as she is an old guard and a classic champion.

