League of Legends LoLdle 299: Answers for Monday, May 2, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle officially unveiled its 299th guessing game for its global playerbase on May 2, 2023. Due to the presence of some unsung champions, today's answers were fairly challenging to predict. Wordle served as an inspiration for LoLdle, which has five modes to test players' familiarity with League of Legends and its expansive universe.
All answers to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 299 have been briefly covered in this article.
Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 299 (May 2, 2023)
The following are the solutions to LoLdle puzzle number 299, which was published on May 2, 2023:
Classic: LeBlanc
Quote: Kled
Ability: Evelynn, Bonus: W
Emoji: Singed
Splash Art: Miss Fortune, Bonus: Captain Fortune
Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle
Here are the solutions to some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle:
- May 1, 2023, LoLdle = Karma, Jinx, Shaco, Aatrox, Ahri
- April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee
- April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar
- April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot
- April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira
- April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix
- April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus
- April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana
- April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone
- April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana
- April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton
- April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri
- April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia
- April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana
- April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath
As for today's solutions for League of Legends LoLdle 299, the answer to the classic puzzle should be fairly simple, as LeBlanc is a fan favorite and pretty easy to guess. Kled, on the other hand, has a low pickrate in both ranked and pro games, making it difficult to guess his quote.
Evelynn's viability among junglers has increased significantly since the recent patch, so some may recognize her ability. Singed's emoji is much more difficult than the other answers today. Last but not least, Miss Fortune's splash art can be recognized naturally, as she is an old guard and a classic champion.