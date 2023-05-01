League of Legends LoLdle 298: Answers for Monday, May 1, 2023

On May 1, 2023, League of Legends LoLdle officially revealed the 298th iteration of its guessing game for its international playerbase. Some of today's answers were fairly easy because fans frequently dominate solo Q with these champions, but a few of them were also quite difficult. LoLdle took inspiration from Wordle, as it has five modes to test players' knowledge of League of Legends and its vast universe.
In this article, all the answers to LoLdle 298 have been briefly discussed.
Answers to League of Legends LoLdle 298 (May 1, 2023)
The following are the solutions to Loldle puzzle number 298 that was published on May 1, 2023:
Classic: Karma
Quote: Jinx
Ability: Shaco, Bonus: W
Emoji: Aatrox
Splash Art: Ahri, Bonus: Default Ahri
Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles
The following are the answers to some of the previous LoLdle puzzles:
- April 30, 2023, LoLdle = Twitch, Karthus, Xin Zhao, Varus, Nidalee
- April 29, 2023, LoLdle = Riven, Quinn, Pyke, Lucian, Alistar
- April 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ryze, Wukong, Skarner, Fiddlesticks, Urgot
- April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira
- April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix
- April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus
- April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana
- April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone
- April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana
- April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton
- April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri
- April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia
- April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana
- April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath
Regarding the answers for LoLdle 298, Karma is Ionia's soul and the only female support champion from that region. Therefore, making a guess can be challenging in some ways. If you've seen the League of Legends film Arcane, the phrase "you should see my sister" in Jinx's quote gives away the solution.
Shaco's ability can be difficult to predict due to this champion's low usage rate among fans and pro players.The same can be said for Aatrox, whose emojis are difficult to recognize due to their low pick rate. Last but not least, it should be quite simple to identify Ahri's default splash art among all.