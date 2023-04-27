League of Legends LoLdle #294: Answers for Thursday, April 27, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle, the Wordle version of the world-famous MOBA, recently dropped puzzle number 294 for its global player base. In this article, we will discuss the solutions to the latest puzzle released on April 27, 2023. The puzzle contains a mix of three very easy and two slightly more difficult answers, so new players may need to invest some time to figure out the solutions on their own at first.

However, if they get stuck at any point, the solutions provided here will help them progress.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle on April 27, 2023

The answers for League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 294 released on April 27, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Graves

Quote: Vayne

Ability: Karthus, Bonus: Q

Emoji: Udyr

Splash Art: Garen, Bonus: Demacia Vice Garen

League of Legends LoLdle past answers

The answers for some of the past LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 26, 2023, LoLdle = Bel'Veth, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Illaoi, Samira

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

Now, coming to today's puzzles, Graves is an easy one to predict since he is from Bilgewater, and there is no other jungler in League of Legends that belongs to the same region. Vayne is also an easy guess since she is a vampire hunter, and the quote provided as a clue makes a reference to purging evil with silver.

Karthus can be a hard one to guess since he is not as popular in low-elo, which means most players will likely get stuck on this one. Udyr is another hard puzzle since the champion does not become apparent until three or four clues have been provided. Lastly, Garen should be an easy guess since the champion is very popular, and the splash art provided as a clue is for a skin that a lot of players use.

