League of Legends LoLdle 293: Answers for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

On April 26, 2023, LoLdle released puzzle number 293 for the global League of Legends playerbase. The solutions are incredibly easy to figure out because all the featured champions are fan favorites.

It is recommended that players try to figure out the answers on their own before looking for solutions online.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle on April 26, 2023

The answers to Loldle puzzle number 293, which was released on April 26, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Bel'Veth

Quote: Twisted Fate

Ability: Twitch, Bonus: Q

Emoji: Illaoi

Splash Art: Samira, Bonus: High Noon Samira

Answers to past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The solutions to some of the past LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

Among the solutions to LoLdle number 293, Bel'Veth is a straightforward guess since there are very few void-being female champions in the jungle role in League of Legends. Twisted Fate should also be easy to figure out since the featured quote hints at playing cards, and only one champion in the game fits the description.

Twitch can be a bit tricky to guess for players who do not play the champion. Meanwhile, Illaoi is easy to identify since the featured emoji showcases an octopus with tentacles, and there is only one champion in the entire game who fits into the category.

Lastly, Samira can be a bit challenging to guess as the featured Splash Art is obscure. However, players should be able to figure it out in a few tries.

