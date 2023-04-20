League of Legends LoLdle #287: Answers for Thursday, April 20, 2023

On April 20, 2023, LoLdle puzzle number 287 was released for League of Legends players around the world. Its solutions are quite difficult to figure out, as most of the featured champions are off-meta. New players may have some trouble making their guesses.

Fortunately, this article lists all the solutions to LoLdle puzzle number 287 to ensure that players don't lose their winning streak.

League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 20, 2023

The answers to LoLdle puzzle number 287 are as follows:

Classic: Poppy

Quote: Kennen

Ability: Swain, Bonus: Q

Emoji: Rakan

Splash Art: Kha'Zix, Bonus: Dark Star Kha'Zix

Answers to past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The answers to some of the previous LoLdle puzzles are provided below:

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

Among the latest LoLdle solutions, Poppy is a challenging guess, as she takes on multiple roles in League of Legends and is not as popular in the meta. Moreover, there are a lot of female champions from Demacia, which makes it even harder to figure out her identity.

Players may also find it difficult to figure out Kennen's identity because the featured quote makes one think of League of Legends champions like Akali, Shen, or Zed. Swain is another hard guess since there are very few players who use him in the game.

Rakan is the easiest character to guess since there are only two champions in League of Legends who have feathers.

