League of Legends LoLdle #286: Answers for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 

On April 19, 2023, the developers of League of Legends LoLdle released puzzle number 286 for the popular MOBA game that players across the world can attempt to solve. The solutions for all the puzzles presented on the website have been discussed briefly in this article.

Fortunately, the puzzles for April 19 were comparatively easy to solve on account of these champions being quite popular in the solo-queue meta at the moment. New players should find most of these champions familiar as well, although it might take them a bit more time in comparison to the game's veterans.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle on April 19, 2023

The solutions for LoLdle puzzle number 286 that was officially released on April 19, 2023 are provided below:

Classic: Renekton

Quote: Taliyah

Ability: Cassiopeia Bonus: Passive

Emoji: Kha'Zix

Splash Art: Varus Bonus: Project Varus

League of Legends LoLdle past solutions

The solutions to some of the past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

April 9, 2023, LoLdle = Xin Zhao, Zoe, Jhin, Rengar, Poppy

April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah

April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

Coming to today's solutions, Renekton is an easy guess as there's only one toplaner in the entire game that is a God Warrior and hails from Shurima. Taliyah might be slightly tricky as players could get confused with the quote and think that the answer is Malphite.

Cassiopeia is yet another easy guess since the ability image makes the answer extremely obvious. Kha'Zix can be difficult since the emoji clue shows a cockroach, making it hard to relate the latter to the former. Lastly, Varus should be a very easy guess as his Project skin is very popular and the clue showcases a large section of the same.

Poll : 0 votes