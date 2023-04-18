League of Legends LoLdle #285: Answers for Monday, April 18, 2023

On April 18, 2023, the developers of League of Legends LoLdle officially released puzzle number 285 for its global playerbase. Hence, as per custom, the solutions to these have been discussed briefly in this article. However, players should definitely try to figure out the solutions for themselves first for a while as it is quite possible.

The puzzle for April 18, 2023 was quite easy, with the champions being some of the most popular in the playerbase, despite a few being out of the meta.

In other words, the answers for today consist of champions that are very popular amongst new players on account of their ease of usage.

League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 18, 2023

The solutions for League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 285 that was released on April 18, 2023 are as follows:

Classic: Cassiopeia

Quote: Nasus

Ability: Jarvan IV, Bonus: Passive

Emoji: Ziggs

Splash Art: Morgana, Bonus: Prestige Bewitching Morgana

Past Answers to League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the past LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

April 9, 2023, LoLdle = Xin Zhao, Zoe, Jhin, Rengar, Poppy

April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah

April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

Now, coming to today's solutions, Cassiopeia is a very easy one to guess as the champion has very unique regional affiliations and when combined with her lane preference, it is a dead giveaway. Nasus is also an easy guess as the quote provided as the clue is very popular and players should have heard it multiple times both in and out of the game.

Jarvan IV is the only one that can be a bit tricky since not a lot of new players use him in the rift. Ziggs is again a very easy guess since there is only one champion in the game who is linked to bombs. Lastly, Morgana should also be easy since the skin provided as the puzzle is very popular and several players use it in League of Legends.

