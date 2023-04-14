League of Legends LoLdle #281: Answers for Friday, April 14, 2023

On April 14, 2023, LoLdle, the League of Legends variant of Wordle, released puzzle number 281 for its players around the world. As always, participants must attempt to guess the identities of various champions based on a set of clues.

The solutions to the puzzle set are a mixed bag, with one difficult puzzle and four easy ones. All players are advised to try and solve LoLdle puzzle number 281 on their own before checking out the solutions below.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle on April 14, 2023

The answers to LoLdle puzzle number 281, which was released on April 14, 2023, are given below:

Classic: Sejuani

Quote: Nunu and Willump

Ability: Zed, Bonus: E

Emoji: Twisted Fate

Splash Art: Zeri, Bonus: Default

Answers to past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The answers to some of the previous LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

April 9, 2023, LoLdle = Xin Zhao, Zoe, Jhin, Rengar, Poppy

April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah

April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin

April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar

April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra

April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona

March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell

When it comes to the latest LoLdle solutions, players should not have too much trouble figuring out Sejuani's identity, as there are very few female League of Legends champions from Freijlord. Nunu and Willump, on the other hand, will be hard to guess, as the champion is not popular and the quote provided as a clue is very obscure.

Zed should be a straightforward guess, as almost everyone has played him at this point. Twisted Fate is also easy to identify since the featured emoji shows a person wearing a cowboy hat, and only one champion in the game fits that category.

Poll : 0 votes