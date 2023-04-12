League of Legends LoLdle #279: Answers for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

On April 12, 2023, the developers of LoLdle released puzzle number 279, which requires players to guess the identities of popular League of Legends champions.

The puzzle set was quite challenging since all the featured champions were off-meta, making it hard to guess their names in one or two tries. While veteran League of Legends players should not face too much trouble while solving the puzzle set, beginners might struggle. However, this shouldn't stop them from making an effort to figure out the solutions.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle on April 12, 2023

The answers to LoLdle puzzle number 279, which was released on April 12, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Darius

Quote: Zilean

Ability: Yorick, Bonus: W

Emoji: Janna

Splash Art: Shyvana, Bonus: Boneclaw Shyvana

Answers to previous LoLdle puzzles

The answers to some of the previous LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

April 9, 2023, LoLdle = Xin Zhao, Zoe, Jhin, Rengar, Poppy

April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah

April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin

April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar

April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra

April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona

March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell

When it comes to the latest LoLdle puzzle set, Darius is probably the easiest champion to guess. He is a male melee champion from Noxus, and no other unit in League of Legends fits this category.

Zilean, on the other hand, is a difficult guess, as the champion is not as popular, and League of Legends beginners might have never even tried him out in their limited playtime.

Yorick is also a challenging guess. The champion is not popular, and almost nobody plays him as he is very bad. Janna, on the other hand, is a straightforward guess, as there is only one female champion in the game that has associations with storms.

Finally, it can be difficult to guess Shyvana. Not only is the skin very old, but the champion is also seldom played in the current League of Legends meta.

