League of Legends LoLdle #278: Answers for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

On April 11, 2023, League of Legends LoLdle, the popular champion guessing puzzle game, released yet another set with clues on its website for players across the globe. The solution for puzzle number 278 was a mixed bag with three very easy answers and the rest being a bit complicated. This is because the champions are not as popular in the meta, which means newer players might have had very little experience with them.

Despite that, it is recommended that players try to figure out the solutions themselves before looking into them in order to make this LoLdle game entertaining.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle on April 11, 2023

The answers to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 278 that was released on April 11, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Sylas

Quote: Trundle

Ability: Karma, Bonus: E

Emoji: Veigar

Splash Art: Cho'Gath, Bonus: Dark Star Cho'Gath

Past answers to League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

April 9, 2023,LoLdle = Xin Zhao, Zoe, Jhin, Rengar, Poppy

April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah

April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin

April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar

April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra

April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona

March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell

Now, coming to today's solutions, Sylas is a tough one as he has multiple regional affiliations, which always makes the task of guessing difficult. Trundle is a very easy one to guess as the clue pretty much has the world Troll mentioned in it. As it happens, there is only one champion in the game that categorizes in that species.

Karma can be a bit hard to guess as despite being a fairly popular champion, the ability clue has been provided in black and white and in an inverted manner. So, guessing it in one try can be complicated. Veigar should be an easy guess since the emoji shows a male mage wearing a hat and there is only one champion who falls in that category.

Poll : 0 votes