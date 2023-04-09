League of Legends LoLdle #276: Answers for Sunday, April 9, 2023

On April 9, 2023, League of Legends LoLdle released puzzle number 276 for players to solve. Thus, the solutions for the same have been discussed briefly in this article. The puzzles on April 9, 2023, were quite easy compared to some of the ones in the past. The champions are quite popular amongst the fanbase, which means players should have little trouble figuring out the correct answers.

Hence, it is recommended that players try to find solutions for themselves first before looking into them.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle number 276 on April 9, 2023

The answers to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 276 which was released on April 9, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao Quote: Zoe

Zoe Ability: Jhin, Bonus: E

Jhin, E Emoji: Rengar

Rengar Splash Art: Poppy, Bonus: Blacksmith Poppy

Answers to past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The answers to some of the past puzzles from League of Legends LoLdle are as follows:

April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah

April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin

April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar

April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra

April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona

March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell

March 30, 2023, LoLdle = Morgana, Lulu, Gragas, Viego, Sion

March 29,2023, LoLdle = Vayne, Fiora, Zoe, Ekko, Braum

March 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ekko, Bel'Veth, Nautilus, Alistar, Nasus

March 27, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo

March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor

March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios

March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas

LoLdle @loldlegame [HARD MODE] Ability Mode is too easy?

Try the new Challenger Zone (🧠 icon) and show your skills!



Happy LoLdles ⚔️ [HARD MODE] Ability Mode is too easy?Try the new Challenger Zone (🧠 icon) and show your skills!Happy LoLdles ⚔️

Now, coming to today's solutions, Xin Zhao is an easy one as it is very easy to pinpoint a male jungle champion hailing from Demacia who also happens to have affiliation with Ionia. Zoe can be a bit tricky as the number of players who use this champion is quite low.

However, Jhin is again an easy guess as he's very popular. Rengar is also an easy guess as there are very few champions in this game who can be categorized as cats.

Poll : 0 votes