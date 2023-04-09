Create

League of Legends LoLdle #276: Answers for Sunday, April 9, 2023

LoLdle answers for April 9, 2023 (Image via Riot Games)
On April 9, 2023, League of Legends LoLdle released puzzle number 276 for players to solve. Thus, the solutions for the same have been discussed briefly in this article. The puzzles on April 9, 2023, were quite easy compared to some of the ones in the past. The champions are quite popular amongst the fanbase, which means players should have little trouble figuring out the correct answers.

Hence, it is recommended that players try to find solutions for themselves first before looking into them.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle number 276 on April 9, 2023

The answers to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 276 which was released on April 9, 2023, are as follows:

  • Classic: Xin Zhao
  • Quote: Zoe
  • Ability: Jhin, Bonus: E
  • Emoji: Rengar
  • Splash Art: Poppy, Bonus: Blacksmith Poppy

Answers to past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The answers to some of the past puzzles from League of Legends LoLdle are as follows:

  • April 8, 2023, LoLdle = Kha'Zix, Vi, Kindred, Hecarim, Xayah
  • April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko
  • April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali
  • April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin
  • April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar
  • April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra
  • April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona
  • March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell
  • March 30, 2023, LoLdle = Morgana, Lulu, Gragas, Viego, Sion
  • March 29,2023, LoLdle = Vayne, Fiora, Zoe, Ekko, Braum
  • March 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ekko, Bel'Veth, Nautilus, Alistar, Nasus
  • March 27, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo
  • March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor
  • March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios
  • March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas
Now, coming to today's solutions, Xin Zhao is an easy one as it is very easy to pinpoint a male jungle champion hailing from Demacia who also happens to have affiliation with Ionia. Zoe can be a bit tricky as the number of players who use this champion is quite low.

However, Jhin is again an easy guess as he's very popular. Rengar is also an easy guess as there are very few champions in this game who can be categorized as cats.

